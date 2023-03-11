Three burning questions for Texas football to answer in spring ball

Texas football is getting into the full swing of spring practice. The Longhorns hit the field for the first time this week to kick off a crucial development time for the program.

Pressure is building on Steve Sarkisian to compete for a Big 12 title in 2023 before Texas moves to the SEC the following year. Texas took a take forward a season ago and has the roster to make another jump in the right direction.

Texas returns lots of production on both sides of the football, including starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, star wide receiver Xavier Worthy and All-Big 12 linebacker Jaylan Ford.

Spring practice is a chance for Texas to put it all together before the 2023 season. Here are three important question marks the Longhorns need to figure out in spring ball.

Can Quinn Ewers reach his potential?

Much of the success of Texas’ 2023 season rides on quarterback Quinn Ewers. With Bijan Robinson gone, it is Ewers’ job to take over the offense for the Horns. All the talent is there for him to be the next great Texas signal caller.

Where is the pass rush going to come from?

Getting more pressure on opposing quarterbacks is a priority for Texas’ defense. The Longhorns have lots of options at the edge, but none has proven to play at a high level yet.

Who steps up at linebacker?

Jaylan Ford returning to lead Texas’ linebacker unit was great news for the Horns. Developing an option to play alongside Ford to replace DeMarvion Overshown is going to be essential for Texas. The defense did not look the same without Overshown playing in the Alamo Bowl.

