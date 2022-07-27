Three Buffs land on SuperWest Sports’ preseason All-Pac-12 teams

The college football season is a few weeks away, and now is the time for preseason conference teams to be announced.

While the Colorado Buffaloes aren’t expected to make much noise in the 2022 season, there are a handful of players to keep an eye on and some that might make some noise leading up to the 2023 NFL draft.

The staff at SuperWest Sports (formerly SportsPac12) compiled its preseason All-Pac-12 teams and the Buffs have three players who made the list, with one player on each of the three teams.

Let’s run down one by one and recognize the Buffs players who earned a spot:

Special Teams First Team: Daniel Arias

Arias is a wide receiver and should earn more playing time on offense as well. But, SuperWest Sports loves his ability on special teams, and for good reason. Here’s what they said about Arias in that role:

Pure special teams players are often overlooked, but Arias is one of the best. He has forced 21 career fair catches, which is the second-most in Colorado history. Arias has 10 first-down-the-field interruptions, also the second-highest in CU history. His numbers garnered him an All Pac-12 Honorable Mention as an AP/ST last season, although his role could primarily be at wide receiver this year.

Special Teams Second Team: Cole Becker

Cole Becker continues to be one of the best kickers in the Pac-12 and he earned second-team honors. Becker was 14-of-20 on field goal attempts and a perfect 25-for-25 on extra points. He also made three kicks from 50 yards or further and hit the game-winner against the Oregon State Beavers.

Third Team Offense: Casey Roddick

Casey Roddick is the lone offensive player on the list. Sure, Arias is a wide receiver, but he made first-team special teams, so it doesn’t count.

The Buffs’ offensive line will look a bit different, but Roddick is one of the anchors that will need to take a step forward if the Buffs want to improve in 2023.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story continues

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List