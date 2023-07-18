Three Buffs earn preseason All-Pac-12 honors

A trio of CU Buffs received preseason All-Pac-12 honors on Tuesday.

As voted on by the media, Travis Hunter earned first-team defensive back, first-team all-purpose/specials teams and was an honorable mention pick at wide receiver; Mark Vassett (punter) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (return specialist) were also honorable mentions at their respective positions.

All three are entering their first seasons at Colorado and in the Pac-12. Hunter, a former No. 1 overall prospect, followed Deion Sanders from Jackson State while Vassett transferred in from Louisville and Horn from USF.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Utah owned an impressive six first-team reps, and former Buff Nikko Reed was named an honorable mention at defensive back ahead of his first season at Oregon.

The annual Pac-12 media day will be held on Friday in Las Vegas.

The preseason All-Pac-12 team has officially been announced! 👀 Defending #Pac12FB Champion @Utah_Football leads the way with six First Team selections. Full release ➡️ https://t.co/9BhVAj48YO pic.twitter.com/wfuQQAJrZJ — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 18, 2023

