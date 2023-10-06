Three Bucs who have disappointed in the first four games

At 3-1 and in control of the NFC South, it might be hard to describe anything the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done as disappointing. Following the retirement of Tom Brady and salary cap purge, expectations were low that the Bucs would do anything consequential this season. Instead, they have proven to be the sole stalwart in the division.

However, for all their success, the Bucs are still flawed. A few key players Tampa Bay was counting on to be major contributors have not played to their potential or taken the next step in their development, not necessarily through any fault of their own.

Here are the three most disappointing Bucs through the first quarter of the season:

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Cornerback Jamel Dean was one of the few players the Bucs were able to sign to a deal with significant money this offseason—$52 million over four years. In the first quarter of the season, Dean has not played at a level commensurate with his compensation.

Dean has not been his usual self in pass coverage, allowing 70.6% of his targets to be completed for 195 yards and two touchdowns, putting him on pace for career lows according to Pro Football Focus. It’s not clear why Dean has struggled so far this season, but allowing an average of 16.3 yards per reception is not a winning metric for a starting cornerback.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It is no easy task filling in for a former Pro Bowler like Ryan Jensen. Robert Hainsey has been asked to do just that for the last two years and the results have been less than ideal.

The Bucs offensive line has been pass-protecting well this year, but the run blocking, particularly along the interior, has been nothing short of dreadful, averaging a league-worst 3.0 yards per rush attempt. Hainsey is a major factor in the run game’s struggles and has yet to emerge as a consistent blocker.

It may be unfair to compare Hainsey to Jensen, but into his second year starting at center, it appears the Bucs may want to explore an upgrade at the middle of their offensive line.

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

This may be unfair, as the Bucs’ 2023 first-round pick has been dealing with a calf injury since training camp. The disappointment is more that he has not had an opportunity to play. The handful of snaps he played Week 1 teased an explosive and destructive pass rusher. Tampa Bay can only hope Kancey can emerge from the bye week healthy enough to stay on the field for the rest of the season.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire