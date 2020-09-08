3 Bucks players make NBA's All-Defensive teams

The NBA announced its All-Defensive teams on Tuesday with three Milwaukee Bucks players making the cut.
As expected, Defensive Player of the Year and presumptive MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led voting to make the first team, earning his third overall All-Defensive honor. Teammates Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe both made the second team.
Giannis didn’t make every ballot
First-place votes counted for two points in the balloting of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Second-place votes counted for one.
Antetokounmpo received 97 first-place votes, but was left completely off two ballots.
NBA All-Defensive First Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks — 195 points
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers — 187 points
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers — 185 points
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz — 180 points
Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics — 152 points
NBA All-Defensive Second Team
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers — 128 points
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks — 67 points
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat — 61 points
Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers — 60 points
Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks — 59 points
All of the players who made the All-Defensive teams are on teams that made the playoffs. The news broke prior to the Bucks’ Tuesday tipoff in Game 5 against the Heat while facing elimination.
