3 Bucks players make NBA's All-Defensive teams

The NBA announced its All-Defensive teams on Tuesday with three Milwaukee Bucks players making the cut.

As expected, Defensive Player of the Year and presumptive MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led voting to make the first team, earning his third overall All-Defensive honor. Teammates Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe both made the second team.

Giannis didn’t make every ballot

First-place votes counted for two points in the balloting of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Second-place votes counted for one.

Antetokounmpo received 97 first-place votes, but was left completely off two ballots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of three Bucks to earn All-Defensive honors this season. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) More

NBA All-Defensive First Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks — 195 points

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers — 187 points

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers — 185 points

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz — 180 points

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics — 152 points

NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers — 128 points

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks — 67 points

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat — 61 points

Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers — 60 points

Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks — 59 points

All of the players who made the All-Defensive teams are on teams that made the playoffs. The news broke prior to the Bucks’ Tuesday tipoff in Game 5 against the Heat while facing elimination.

More from Yahoo Sports: