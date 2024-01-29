Three Buckeyes to play in 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday

With the college football season in the rearview mirror and just the Super Bowl left to play in the NFL, draft season is quickly approaching for many football fans.

For many of the top players in college football, this last season is was the last opportunity to put game film out there to get drafted this April. There’s one more opportunity to make a splash with the arrival of the Senior Bowl this week.

Senior Bowl practices will take place Tuesday through Thursday with the game being played on Saturday at noon EST. It is an excellent opportunity for players to show NFL executives, coaches, and scouts what they can do and build up their draft stock.

This year three Ohio State players will among those playing in the Senior Bowl with safety Josh Proctor, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. all accepting invites.

We wish the best of luck to all three players as a good week of practices, the game, and interviews with teams, could go a long way toward boosting their NFL Draft profile.

