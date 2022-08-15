Three Browns voted in the bottom half of the NFL’s Top 100 list

Just when you thought all the player rankings in the world were finished since the offseason was finished and training camp had started, the NFL has one more set for us.

Primarily, rankings are fun for conversations and not much else. Whether it is the exciting rankings of the Madden football game, including DE Myles Garrett reaching the 99 club, or our own Touchdown Wire’s ranking of Top 100 players, these lists can create conversation.

For the Cleveland Browns, the roster is chock-full of talented players. The team spent a long time losing before finally being able to establish a base of talent through the NFL draft before adding key veterans in free agency.

The NFL started announcing the list of Top 100 players based on the votes of the players. As always, there will be some controversy (Mac Jones in particular) but the first half of the list included three Browns players:

#87 - CB Denzel Ward

#83 - OL Wyatt Teller

#55 - OL Joel Bitonio

