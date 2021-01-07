Three Browns offensive linemen listed as limited

Cleveland hasn’t been able to practice all week due to its COVID-19 situation, but still must put out an estimated injury report.

There were no changes from Wednesday to Thursday, with three offensive linemen listed as limited: left guard Wyatt Teller (ankle), center J.C. Tretter (knee), and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee). Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (calf) were limited, too.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (hip), cornerback Tavierre Thomas (abdomen), and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (illness) were all full.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion) would not have practiced.

