Three Britons knocked out of French Open qualifying

Heather Watson has not played in the main draw of the French Open since 2022 [Getty Images]

Heather Watson was one of three Britons to lose in the first round of French Open qualifying on Tuesday.

World number 156 Watson lost 6-3 5-7 6-1 to Croatia's 214th-ranked Antonia Ruzic.

In the men's tournament, Ryan Peniston fell 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 to American second seed JJ Wolf.

Oliver Crawford, who switched nationality to Britain from the United States in January, was beaten 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2 by Li Tu of Australia.

The defeats mean Billy Harris is the sole Briton remaining in qualifying for the clay-court Grand Slam, which begins in Paris on Sunday.

Harris will face France's Manuel Guinard in the second round on Wednesday.