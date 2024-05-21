Three Britons knocked out of French Open qualifying
Heather Watson was one of three Britons to lose in the first round of French Open qualifying on Tuesday.
World number 156 Watson lost 6-3 5-7 6-1 to Croatia's 214th-ranked Antonia Ruzic.
In the men's tournament, Ryan Peniston fell 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 to American second seed JJ Wolf.
Oliver Crawford, who switched nationality to Britain from the United States in January, was beaten 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2 by Li Tu of Australia.
The defeats mean Billy Harris is the sole Briton remaining in qualifying for the clay-court Grand Slam, which begins in Paris on Sunday.
Harris will face France's Manuel Guinard in the second round on Wednesday.