Three Boston Celtics alumni make HoopsHype’s list of top former NBAers in the media

The Boston Celtics have had no small number of former players matriculate into a media role after retiring from the game, going back to Celtics Hall of Famers Bill Russell and Tommy Heinsohn to Paul Pierce and Brian Scalabrine today.

And as with all things, some have done better in such a role, and others have had stronger skill sets elsewhere. But a handful have gone on to win a second fame in the broadcast booth, some even garnering cult status as media members. In today’s media landscape, there are several high-profile Boston alumni making a living on the airwaves.

The folks at HoopsHype put together a fan vote-driven ranking of the 15 best former NBAers had a trio of former Boston players; let’s see which landed where in their assessment.

No. 14 - Bill Walton (ESPN)

Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; NBA former player Bill Walton looks on during the second quarter in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

“One of the most universally beloved former players who went off to have long media careers, Hall-of-Famer Bill Walton excels thanks to his eccentric nature, his hilarious rants, and the fact he’s overall an adorable media member without anger or bitterness in his analysis,” writes H/H.

No. 13 - Kevin Garnett (Showtime)

“After a hilarious trash-talk-filled career, basketball Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett has naturally been a fantastic media member since his playing days ended,” recounts H/H.

No. 3 - Shaquille O'Neal (TNT)

“O’Neal provides somewhat good analysis from time to time, but there’s no question he’s one of the best player-turned-analysts for his comedic chops, which he’s had his entire career, and not for his actual basketball takes,” recalls H/H.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire