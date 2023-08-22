Three bold predictions for Mizzou football in 2023

With a little more than a week left until Mizzou football takes the field Thursday, Aug. 31, at home against South Dakota, enough of the timidity.

Here are five bold predictions for the Tigers in 2023:

Missouri Tigers quarterback Sam Horn (21) against the New Mexico State Aggies during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

QB Sam Horn starts in Week 3

The latest Missouri starting quarterback battle got a grain of clarity Saturday when MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said both Brady Cook and Sam Horn would feature in the Tigers’ opening game. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Tigers take the same approach against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 10.

The ceiling appears to be higher for Horn, a four-star recruit and redshirt freshman.

The risk also is higher. Horn has only led one drive in his college career.

But with an all-important Year 4 knocking at the door for Drinkwitz, the head coach might be inclined to take the risky line off the tee.

Cook is 6-8 as the Tigers’ starter. That won’t cut it for much longer, team captain or not.

Horn seemingly will get his chance, and if he doesn’t implode by the time K-State comes to town he might just stick under center.

Mizzou starts the season 6 — yes, 6 — and 0

Why not imagine that mixed up, muddled up and shaken up world?

Missouri’s path to reaching LSU in Week 6 without a blemish requires passing the not-insignificant test of beating Kansas State at home, Memphis in St. Louis and an intriguing Vanderbilt team on the road.

Not out of the realm of feasibility.

Kansas State poses the sternest test in that stretch, having run Mizzou into the ground last season. But without Felix Anundike-Uzomah, Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez in the picture, revenge feels all the more realistic.

And remember the last time LSU came to Columbia?

Louisiana State was heavily depleted when Eli Drinkwitz got his first upset win as Mizzou's coach in 2020, but Ed Orgeron’s team still was the reigning national champion.

Can Missouri team do the same to the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll preseason No. 5-ranked team?

MU has the tools on defense to make life on the road difficult for a ton of teams in the league. The unbeatable 2022 Georgia team can attest to that.

So don’t chalk up the contests against Brian Kelly’s Tigers or Chris Klieman’s Wildcats as Ls just yet. It’s been 10 years since Missouri won six straight to open a season. This might be the year it breaks the duck.

Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) sacks Louisiana Tech quarterback Matthew Downing (7) on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Faurot Field.

Ty’Ron Hopper voted 1st-team All-SEC

Speaking of Missouri’s defense … Take it from former Missouri star Chase Daniel, who visited the Tigers during training camp.

“ … One (takeaway) that really stood out is that (Ty’Ron Hopper) is about to have a MASSIVE year,” Daniel tweeted Aug. 11. “Dude has 1st round talent in my mind.”

Hopper, a linebacker who transferred to Missouri from Florida last year, dazzled in his debut season in Columbia, racking up 79 total tackles — 14 of which for loss — last year.

All indications from camp — including being named a team captain last Thursday — suggest Hopper is poised for a stellar senior season that ranks among the Southeastern Conference’s elite.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Three bold predictions for Mizzou football in 2023