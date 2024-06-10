Three bold predictions for Jackson State football ahead of the 2024 season

In 80 days, Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor begins the chase for his first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. The title would be the first rung on the ladder to bringing the Tigers their first Black national championship since 1996.

Things line up well for Jackson State on two fronts in 2024.

First, the schedule makers have smiled on the Tigers. Last season, Jackson State played its first four games on the road, amassing 4,000 miles of travel before enjoying a game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. This season, the Tigers will play two of their first four games at home, and the games at UL Monroe and Grambling are less than 160 miles from campus.

Second, the 12-team SWAC has turned over 11 coaches since the end of the 2021 season, including eight since Taylor was promoted to succeed Deion Sanders as the Tigers' coach in December 2022. Another year of continuity will be to Jackson State's advantage over staffs earlier in their building of a culture and learning how to win.

“They (SWAC coaches) are kind of where I was last year," Taylor told the Clarion Ledger ater the Blue and White spring game. "Kind of an uphill battle fighting through trying to build rosters, trying to keep players there. So, with us having so many guys coming back, I think we are right where we need to be as a football team going forward.”

Here are three bold predictions ahead of Jackson State’s 2024 season.

Jackson State football goes undefeated in the regular season

Jackson State has a chance to make history and a bold statement by knocking off Louisiana Monroe in the season opener Aug. 29. The “money game” will pay Jackson State $350,000, and is less than two hours from campus. Jackson State has never beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision team but came close against the Warhawks in 2021, losing 12-7.

Jackson State faces another major challenge Oct. 19 when 2023 Black national champion Florida A&M visits Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Rattlers had a late start in recruiting when it hired James Colzie III to replace Willie Simmons on Jan. 27.

The game against Alabama State on Nov. 16 should be for the SWAC East Division crown. JSU should be 10-0 and motivated to avenge a 24-19 homecoming loss in 2023.

In the season finale against Alcorn State, JSU will face a new coach in the Braves’ Cedric Thomas. Alcorn is rebuilding and JSU should win, capping off an 11-0 undefeated regular season.

Jackson State football wins the Black national championship

It has been 28 years since Jackson State coach James Carson won the Black national championship in 1996. The Tigers went 10-2 with the only loss in the regular season a 27-16 defeat to Southern.

JSU won the SWAC and made it to the NCAA Division II first-round game before falling 45-6 to William & Mary.

By winning the national championship, Taylor would accomplish something Sanders could not attain after winning the SWAC in 2021 and 2022.

THREE THINGS THAT COULD DERAILS JSU Three things that could derail Jackson State football before preseason practice begins

Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan is invited to the Heisman Trophy show

If running back Irv Mulligan, who led the SWAC in rushing in 2023 before injuring an ankle midseason, is healthy and the massive offensive line comes off the ball and plays nasty, big things are in store for JSU. With an effective running game, look for quarterback JaCobian Morgan to have time to throw deep to keep opponents from stacking the box.

This season, Mulligan will be fed the ball to protect Jackson State's leads and take time off the clock. Mulligan, if healthy, will have a chance at 2,000 yards rushing and the Jackson State sports information department will touting Mulligan for the Heisman.

J.T. Keith is the HBCU sports editor for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at JKeith@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @JTKEITH1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football: 3 bold predictions ahead of 2024 season