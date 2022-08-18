Three bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022

As we inch closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season, expectations remain extremely low for the Atlanta Falcons. While fans are hoping to see things turn around, most are cautiously optimistic at best when it comes to the team’s 2022 outlook.

Everyone wants to see RB Cordarrelle Patterson excel like he did in 2021, and for rookie WR Drake London be the next Julio Jones. But rarely do things go as planned in this league.

Here are three bold predictions for the Falcons in Year 2 of the Arthur Smith era.

Bryan Edwards leads the team in receiving yards

At first glance, we can assume that Drake London and Kyle Pitts will be the initial go-to weapons in Atlanta. The Falcons spent top-10 picks on each player, so clearly the team feels they can be dynamic on offense. Outside of these two, the team also traded for third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

Don’t go into the 2022 season looking at Bryan Edwards’ raw starts from 2021. He may have only ended his second season in the NFL with 571 yards and just three touchdowns, but he was a part of a massive group of playmakers that Las Vegas had at their disposal along the perimeter. Edwards took advantage early of teams highlighting the trio of Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Henry Ruggs.

Edwards excels in his ability to stretch the field as he averaged a depth of target around 18 yards through the first half of the season. He finished the year averaging 16.8 yards per reception.

The biggest concern with Edwards comes from his ability to stay healthy. He missed three games over the second half of 2021. Combine that with his recent injury blow in training camp, and his durability is in question mark. If he’s healthy, though, Edwards could lead this team in receiving yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson has a down year

It’s easy to come into the 2022 season expecting Cordarrelle Patterson to carry this Atlanta offense. He gave the Falcons plenty of memorable moments in 2021 that can alter your perception of how productive he can be. However, you DON’T want Patterson to pick up where he left off.

Patterson’s first season in Atlanta is a tale of two halves. Through the first nine games of 2021, Patterson was a viable receiving threat out of the backfield and in the slot. Across those nine games, Patterson averaged 51 receiving yards with an average of five targets per game. This average includes the one yard he had against Miami in Week 7. From Weeks 10-18, Patterson’s production took a massive hit.

Starting in Week 10, Patterson averaged just 11 receiving yards on an average of three targets per game. While his target average may have dropped, he still had a high involvement in passing plays and a fairly high route percentage.

Patterson had a very strong start to the 2021 season, which is why he came in as the 73rd-rated player on the NFL’s top 100 list. But while he’s still a very good utility player, don’t be surprised if Patterson doesn’t hit the same strides he took early on in 2021.

Marcus Mariota remains Falcons QB beyond Thanksgiving

We already know Mariota will be QB1 going into the season, even after rookie Desmond Ridder’s impressive debut. If you believe in the idea that the true start of the season isn’t until after Thanksgiving, we should have a good feel for what Mariota can be in this offense by then.

The Falcons will play 12 games through November, with six to eight of those games winnable to some extent. If the team can keep its head above water, or just go .500, Mariota should remain the starter. Ridder will likely get some reps here and there — as the Falcons did with Feleipe Franks last season — but they would be wise to let Ridder sit and watch until later in the year.

The Cincinnati standout could eventually be the long-term answer but there’s no reason to rush him along. Mariota was 3-for-3 with a rushing touchdown in the preseason opener, and if not for Ridder’s fourth-quarter heroics, Mariota’s debut would have received more coverage.

