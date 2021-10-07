Three bold predictions for Alabama’s matchup with Texas A&M

No. 1 Alabama will look to stay undefeated as they head to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies have suffered defeats the last two weeks. First against Arkansas, then against Mississippi State.

Don’t let their record fool you, Texas A&M still has a very talented roster and is capable of making this game ugly. However, it does seem like A&M may be playing its worst football of the season and Alabama seems to be finding its rhythm.

Anything can happen in a matchup between two programs like Alabama and A&M, but here are my three bold predictions for the contest.

First … the Alabama rushing attack

Alabama will rush for 200 yards or more for the third straight game.

It looks like Alabama has finally found its running game. Without Brian Robinson Jr. against Southern Miss, the Tide was able to rush for 211 yards and average 6.2 yards per carry. Against Ole Miss, Alabama put up another 210 yards on the ground for a physical 4.2 yards per carry.

Even without Jase McClellan, I expect Alabama to continue to feast on the ground against the Aggies and rack up another 200-yard rushing performance.

Next … a surprising weapon

Roydell Williams will prove he is more than capable.

This obviously a run-game-heavy predictions post, but the injury to Jase McClellan has sparked the conversation. With that injury, Williams will take on a lot more responsibility. We have all seen flashes of his potential, but I believe that Williams will prove that is he more than a capable replacement for McClellan.

I am predicting that Williams will pop at least one carry for 20 yards or more this Saturday against the Aggies.

Next … defense, defense, defense

The Alabama defense will hold Texas A&M to less than 100 yards rushing.

I know, I may be obsessing over the ground game in this contest, but I just feel like Alabama is going to own both sides of the line of scrimmage and make it a long day for the Aggies.

The Texas A&M offensive line has not been very good this season. And rumor is the Aggies will be without two of their starters up front on Saturday. Sure, Isaiah Spiller is one of the most talented backs in the country but the guy can only do so much without an effective offensive line.

Alabama’s front seven should have a good night in College Station.

