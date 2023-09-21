Advertisement

Three-and-out: Bills among teams in NFL with least so far

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

It has been a mixed bag for the Bills through two games in 2023. There was an ugly loss to the Jets and a throttling of the Raiders. 

According to Sharp Football, there has been one consistency on offense for the Bills in both of those contests despite the unit looking much different in each: Three-and-out drives. The Bills haven’t had many of them, only five total which ranks near the best in the NFL through two games.

Here’s where the Bills stack up against the rest of the league in terms of three-and-out drives:

14 three-and-outs

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33975" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Kenny Pickett;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Kenny Pickett</a> (8) of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/pittsburgh/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Pittsburgh Steelers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Pittsburgh Steelers</a> (USAT)
Kenny Pickett (8) of the Pittsburgh Steelers (USAT)

Team(s): Steelers

13 three-and-outs

Bengals quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32671" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Joe Burrow;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Joe Burrow</a> (9) Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Colts, Bengals

12 three-and-outs

Eagles quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32723" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jalen Hurts;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jalen Hurts</a> (1) Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Jaguars, Eagles

11 three-and-outs

Vikings wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32692" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Justin Jefferson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Justin Jefferson</a> (18) Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Vikings

10 three-and-outs

Buccaneers quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30971" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Baker Mayfield;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Baker Mayfield</a> (6) Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Buccaneers, Titans, Panthers

9 three-and-outs

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33399" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Justin Fields;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Justin Fields</a> #1 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/chicago/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Chicago Bears;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Chicago Bears</a> (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Team(s): Bears, Falcons, Giants

8 three-and-outs

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33403" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Mac Jones;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Mac Jones</a> #10 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/new-england/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:New England Patriots;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">New England Patriots</a>. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Team(s): Patriots, Packers, Browns, Cowboys

7 three-and-outs

Chiefs quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30123" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Patrick Mahomes;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Patrick Mahomes</a> (15) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Chiefs, Commanders, 49ers, Texas, Jets, Lions

6 three-and-outs

Chargers quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32676" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Justin Herbert;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Justin Herbert</a> (10) Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Cardinals, Chargers, Dolphins

5 three-and-outs

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/28534" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Stefon Diggs;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Stefon Diggs</a> #14 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/buffalo/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Buffalo Bills;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Buffalo Bills</a> (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Team(s): Bills, Seahawks

4 three-and-outs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Saints, Rams, Broncos

3 three-and-outs

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31002" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Lamar Jackson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Lamar Jackson</a> #8 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/baltimore/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Baltimore Ravens;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Baltimore Ravens</a> (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Team(s): Ravens, Raiders

