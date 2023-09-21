Three-and-out: Bills among teams in NFL with least so far
It has been a mixed bag for the Bills through two games in 2023. There was an ugly loss to the Jets and a throttling of the Raiders.
According to Sharp Football, there has been one consistency on offense for the Bills in both of those contests despite the unit looking much different in each: Three-and-out drives. The Bills haven’t had many of them, only five total which ranks near the best in the NFL through two games.
Here’s where the Bills stack up against the rest of the league in terms of three-and-out drives:
14 three-and-outs
Team(s): Steelers
13 three-and-outs
Team(s): Colts, Bengals
12 three-and-outs
Team(s): Jaguars, Eagles
11 three-and-outs
Team(s): Vikings
10 three-and-outs
Team(s): Buccaneers, Titans, Panthers
9 three-and-outs
Team(s): Bears, Falcons, Giants
8 three-and-outs
Team(s): Patriots, Packers, Browns, Cowboys
7 three-and-outs
Team(s): Chiefs, Commanders, 49ers, Texas, Jets, Lions
6 three-and-outs
Team(s): Cardinals, Chargers, Dolphins
5 three-and-outs
Team(s): Bills, Seahawks
4 three-and-outs
Team(s): Saints, Rams, Broncos
3 three-and-outs
Team(s): Ravens, Raiders