Three-and-out: Bills among teams in NFL with least so far

It has been a mixed bag for the Bills through two games in 2023. There was an ugly loss to the Jets and a throttling of the Raiders.

According to Sharp Football, there has been one consistency on offense for the Bills in both of those contests despite the unit looking much different in each: Three-and-out drives. The Bills haven’t had many of them, only five total which ranks near the best in the NFL through two games.

Here’s where the Bills stack up against the rest of the league in terms of three-and-out drives:

14 three-and-outs

Team(s): Steelers

13 three-and-outs

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Colts, Bengals

12 three-and-outs

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Jaguars, Eagles

11 three-and-outs

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Vikings

10 three-and-outs

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Buccaneers, Titans, Panthers

9 three-and-outs

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Team(s): Bears, Falcons, Giants

8 three-and-outs

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Team(s): Patriots, Packers, Browns, Cowboys

7 three-and-outs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Chiefs, Commanders, 49ers, Texas, Jets, Lions

6 three-and-outs

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Cardinals, Chargers, Dolphins

5 three-and-outs

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Team(s): Bills, Seahawks

4 three-and-outs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Team(s): Saints, Rams, Broncos

3 three-and-outs

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Team(s): Ravens, Raiders

