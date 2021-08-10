‘Three Billboards’ & ‘Better Call Saul’ Actress Kerry Condon Joins Martin McDonagh’s ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

EXCLUSIVE: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Better Call Saul actress Kerry Condon is joining Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan in Martin McDonagh’s new movie The Banshees of Inisherin, we can reveal.

Pic charts the story of a pair of lifelong friends on a remote Irish island who find themselves at an awkward time in their relationship when one of them no longer wants to be friends. Condon will play the sister of Farrell’s character.

The movie will begin filming in Ireland later this month.

Searchlight Pictures is handling The Banshees of Inisherin, which re-teams McDonagh with his In Bruges stars Farrell and Gleeson. Blueprint Pictures is producing. Searchlight and Film4 are financing.

The project reunites Condon and McDonagh who have worked together previously on Oscar winner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as well as on stage productions The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Cripple of Inishmaan, for which the actress won a Lucille Lortel and a Drama Desk award.

Condon, who lends her voice to the role of F.R.I.D.A.Y. in Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War and Age of Ultronas well as in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain American: Civil War, is known for movies including Angela’s Ashes and Dreamland and TV series such as Rome, Ray Donovan, Better Call Saul and Luck.

