Three big winners on Dolphins’ defense after 2021 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins’ efforts to create a more well-rounded roster should be applauded on the heels of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dolphins didn’t fall into the trap of just drafting for need and instead found themselves embracing an attack of overall talent — with a few surprise picks as a result. Oregon’s Jevon Holland wasn’t the most pressing need, nor was Boston College’s Hunter Long.

But both fit the model for Miami Dolphins football players — and so here they are.

But not every area that needed improvement got the ideal amount of attention. And furthermore, some of the existing talents on the Dolphins’ roster are set to benefit in a number of ways from the other players that have been added into the mix. So which defensive veterans are most poised to benefit from the team’s latest additions?

Nov 1, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) forces the fumble of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

DE Emmanuel Ogbah

This one goes without saying. Ogbah is a strong part of Miami’s rotational room of pass rushers but the team did themselves (and Ogbah) a big favor by landing Jaelan Phillips with a top-20 selection. Phillips’ presence should command plenty of attention, meaning Ogbah will no longer be asked to be the centerpiece pass rusher. And the more often Miami can create reps in which Ogbah is an afterthought up front, the more he’s going to be able to make opposing teams pay.

Ogbah may see a jump in sack and pressure production in 2021 thanks to the presence of Phillips on the other side.

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Van Ginkel has been tabbed since March as the Dolphins’ heir to the Kyle Van Noy reps on defense — unless of course the team drafted a replacement. And Miami’s intentions are now clear: there was no replacement for Van Noy drafted. As a result, Van Ginkel’s role within the defense should be expected to make a major leap and it will be up to the third-year defender from Wisconsin to continue his upward trajectory after a successful 2020 campaign that saw him become one of the most persistent pass rushers on the team.

Nov 29, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) celebrates his interception of a pass thrown by New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) with teammates during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CB Xavien Howard

How does Howard thrive any more than he did in 2020? The addition of a better pass rush stands to put more throws into the air while Howard has a read on the football — creating more turnover opportunities. And the addition of Jevon Holland gives the Dolphins another strong cover option, meaning the team is going to be more sturdy in coverage all around and that will create more havoc on the defense. The snowball effect stands to force quarterbacks to play faster than they already were against Miami’s defense and the end result should be even more turnover opportunities one of the NFL’s most opportunistic defenses.