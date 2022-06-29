Three Big Ten teams that will either fly high or crash hard

The Big Ten Conference is insane.

Although we typically see the same two or three teams fighting for the top spot, the middle of the conference and the bottom of the conference are rife with parity.

Honestly, last season even the top was pretty unexpected as very few people foresaw Michigan winning it all.

As the 2022 season inches closer, I like to go back and reevaluate what happened in 2021 and I would have never guessed that Indiana, which lost just twice in the 2020 season, would collapse to dead last in the East. Nor would I believe Northwestern would fall to last in the West after making an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game the season prior.

The following are three teams that have a chance at flying high or sinking to low depths.

Nebraska

Feb. 3, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada; East tight end Samori Toure of Nebraska (83) runs out of bounds after scoring a touchdown during the East/West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Glorious Triumph or Massive Fail?

I have been writing about Nebraska nonstop recently, but it is a fascinating team. Scott Frost needs to win or else. Because of that I automatically feel it will either thrive and compete for a Big Ten title or end up in the cellar with no head coach.

Rutgers

Rutgers football Scarlet-White Game at SHI Stadium on Friday, April 22, 2022. S #23 Wesley Bailey. USA TODAY Sports Network

Glorious Triumph or Massive Fail?

Placing Rutgers on this list may be a bit of a cop out, but the program always feels so close. Last season, the Scarlet Knights won five games and earned a bowl berth. The offense is expected to take a big leap forward, but it is breaking in a new quarterback at the worst time. That could spell doom.

Minnesota

Dec. 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin; Minnesota Golden Gophers place kicker Anders Gelecinskyj (48) attempts a failed field goal in overtime in the game with the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Glorious Triumph or Massive Fail?

Minnesota won nine games last season, and P.J. Fleck looks like the answer. However, the passing game was pathetic, and the Gophers had the most embarrassing loss in the entire Big Ten (Bowling Green). Tanner Morgan looks like the new Adrian Martinez, and by that I mean he might be holding this team back.

