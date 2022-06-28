Three Big Ten coaches that are primed for head jobs

The college football coaching carousel is wild and although the Big Ten didn’t have any insane shake-ups this past off-season it is unlikely things remain stagnant in 2022. Every season there are a number of up-and-coming coordinators that are plucked by either group of five schools or Power Five schools looking to make a splash.

The Big Ten features a few interesting names that I was surprised didn’t make bigger headlines, but the following three names will no doubt get some more hype and look ready to take on larger responsibilities in their own programs. Unfortunately, no Ohio State coordinators make this list, but with it being Jim Knowles’ first season at Ohio State and Kevin Wilson is likely not leaving anytime soon, the lack of Buckeyes makes sense.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan

Why His Name Matters

Sherrone Moore has been with Michigan since 2018 and coached the tight ends until he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach last season. He did a fantastic job as Michigan enjoyed their best season of the decade. Moore is only 36 years old and looks to have the makings of a future head man sooner than later.

Brian Ferentz, Iowa

Why His Name Matters

There is likely no better example of nepotism than Biran Ferentz and someone hiring him for a larger gig would have to look past some issues involving “racially-insensitive comments”, but he has been a vital part of the Iowa coaching staff since 2012 and at only 39-years old, Ferentz has a ton of time left to run a program.

Phil Parker, Iowa

Why His Name Matters

Phil Parker is the oldest guy on this list at 59 years old, but he has been the Iowa defensive coordinator since 2012 and has created a consistently dominant unit. He has already received offers, but that will likely increase after this season.

