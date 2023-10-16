Three Big Ten basketball teams make initial AP Top 25, Wisconsin left out

The first AP Top 25 is here with college basketball season somehow only three weeks away. It’s a year where Wisconsin basketball has real expectations, with the arrival of St. John’s transfer AJ Storr and the return of Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl, Connor Essegian, Max Klesmit and a core that is ready to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite the expectations, Wisconsin was not among the three Big Ten teams listed in the initial rankings.

Michigan State and Purdue led the way in the Big Ten, with the Boilers at No. 3 and the Spartans at No. 4, while Illinois rounded out the list at No. 25. It’s safe to say Wisconsin is right on the cusp, as they were the top team listed as receiving notes making them the de facto No. 26 overall team. Here is the complete list:

AP Top 25, per release: 1. Kansas

2. Duke

3. MSU

4. Purdue

5. Marquette

6. UConn

7. Houston

8. Creighton

9. Tennessee

10. FAU

11. Gonzaga

12. Arizona

13. Miami

14. Arkansas

15. A&M

16. UK

17. SDSU

18. Texas

19. UNC

20. Baylor

21. USC

22. Nova

23. SMC

24. Alabama

25. Illinois — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 16, 2023

