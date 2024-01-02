Three big takeaways from Texas’ 37-31 loss to Washington

The Texas Longhorns’ season ended in a 37-31 defeat to the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl.

Texas could not stop Washington quarterback Michael Penix whatsoever. The sixth-year senior totaled 430 passing yards and two touchdowns, but even with that impressive stat line, it doesn’t tell the whole story.

Penix carved up the Longhorns’ secondary all night, throwing it wherever and whenever he wanted to. Texas’ biggest question mark coming into the game was how they were going to stop the Huskies quarterback, and it just didn’t happen.

You also cannot win the game with self-inflicting wounds. The Longhorns committed 10 penalties for 66 yards, with several of those being drive-ending for Texas and drive-extending for Washington.

Despite a heartbreaking defeat in the College Football Playoff, it was a successful season for the Texas Longhorns. They finished the season with a 12-2 record and Big 12 Conference Champions with an exceptionally bright future ahead.

Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Michael Penix was unstoppable

Texas couldn’t stop Michael Penix at all. The Huskies quarterback threw for a record-setting 430 yards and two touchdowns with only eight incompletions. Washington receivers Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk both eclipsed over 100 yards and would not be denied a big play. Texas luckily has reinforcements coming for 2024, but unfortunately, they didn’t help Monday’s cause.

Penalties

Texas committed 10 penalties for 66 yards, with obvious tensions arising at the beginning of the game. False starting was an issue, with multiple offensive linemen committing fouls and resulting in longer yard-to-go situations. Whether you blame it on the coaching staff or players, the issue remains and was a huge factor in the loss.

Turnovers

Jonathon Brooks was severely missed in this game. Both Jaydon Blue and CJ Baxter fumbled the ball in crucial moments in the game, once during Texas’ first possession after halftime and another in Washington territory just as the fourth quarter started. The two young backs ran the ball very well, exposing Washington’s weak run defense, but holding onto the ball was an issue and played a factor in the defeat.

