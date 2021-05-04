Three big losers on Dolphins’ offense after 2021 NFL Draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Crabbs
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Miami Dolphins’ efforts to create a more well-rounded roster should be applauded on the heels of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dolphins didn’t fall into the trap of just drafting for need and instead found themselves embracing an attack of overall talent — with a few surprise picks as a result. Oregon’s Jevon Holland wasn’t the most pressing need, nor was Boston College’s Hunter Long.

But both fit the model for Miami Dolphins football players — and so here they are.

But the introduction of new players to the roster inevitably means that others are going to be facing the challenge of demotion or, even worse, termination. Which of Miami’s offensive players have the most on the line after Miami’s latest draft class?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) returns a punt for 88 yards and a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, November 1, 2020. (ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST)

WR Jakeem Grant

The writing on the wall for Grant isn’t promising on the heels of both free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft. Miami landed two speedy receivers with premium assets: Will Fuller was the team’s top free agent signing and Jaylen Waddle was the team’s top draft choice. Add in Robert Foster as another signing this spring and Grant’s role as the lone speedster on the roster is long gone. And given Grant’s issues with durability, drops and consistency, we may have seen the last of him with the Dolphins. A post-June 1st release would free up over $4M in cap space for Miami and, if we’re being honest it feels somewhat inevitable that Grant will be elsewhere this season.

Nov 15, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

TE Durham Smythe

Every time Smythe’s name is brought up when discussing the Dolphins, it is mentioned how much the coaching staff seems to like him. He’s a hard worker, he’s reliable and he’s mentally tough. But there’s more that goes into being an asset than that — and it seems the Dolphins’ scouting department agrees. With Smythe entering into a contract year this season, Miami used a top-100 choice on a tight end; putting Smythe’s role in jeopardy.

Consider this: Mike Gesicki is one of the Dolphins’ best weapons. This regime traded for and extended Adam Shaheen in the last year. The franchise just signed Cethan Carter this offseason and has now drafted Hunter Long.

Who doesn’t that bode well for in the long run?

Smythe.

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jesse Davis (77), center Ted Karras (67), offensive guard Ereck Flowers and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) lead players onto the field after the playing of the National Anthem at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 4, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

OL Jesse Davis

It was just two years ago at this time that Jesse Davis was considered by some to be Miami’s second-best offensive lineman behind Laremy Tunsil (who two years ago had taken his last snaps for the Dolphins, we just didn’t know it yet). What a difference 24 months makes.

Now?

Davis should be considered likely to sit behind Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Matt Skura, Robert Hunt, D.J. Fluker and Liam Eichenberg up front — plus the center versatility that Michael Dieter brings to the table. Davis might be Miami’s eighth offensive lineman on the depth chart and is due to cost $4.5M against the salary cap. Miami can part ways and save $3.5M of that by cutting him after June 1st; which feels like a likely outcome given the 2021 salary cap reduction.

Recommended Stories

  • How have the Dolphins addressed their primary offensive needs?

    How have the Dolphins addressed their primary offensive needs?

  • Three big winners on Dolphins’ offense from 2021 NFL Draft

    Three big winners on Dolphins' offense from 2021 NFL Draft

  • Raiders grab stud EDGE rusher in early 2022 NFL mock draft

    Raiders grab stud EDGE rusher in early 2022 NFL mock draft

  • How have the Dolphins addressed their primary defensive needs?

    How have the Dolphins addressed their primary defensive needs?

  • Spencer Dinwiddie is rehabbing with NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens

    Spencer Dinwiddie is rehabbing in Los Angeles with NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

  • Let’s explore the most surprising part of the Miami Dolphins’ 2021 NFL Draft

    Perhaps the most fascinating, and even peculiar, aspect of Chris Grier and Brian Flores’ third draft together was how little they were persuaded to select players with whom they spent the most time.

  • Which needs did 49ers miss in 2021 draft?

    The San Francisco 49ers didn't address several needs with their eight picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Seldom-used veterans Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews play pivotal roles in Lakers win

    Lakers veterans Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews played key roles in the short-handed Lakers' much-needed win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

  • Cowboys News: Vander option declined, worst NFC East draft haul, new depth charts

    It's put up or shut up time for Leighton Vander Esch as his fifth-year option was declined. Various outlets grade the Cowboys draft picks.

  • Dave Gettleman: This is the year Daniel Jones should make a major stride

    Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman admitted that when Aaron Rodgers‘ name comes up in trade rumors, it’s worth exploring. But because New York is an unlikely destination if and when the Packers trade Rodgers, Gettleman also reaffirmed the team’s belief in rising third-year quarterback Daniel Jones in the same breath. Jones has displayed some flashes [more]

  • The Rush: Russell Westbrook is balling, the NFL Draft lands in Vegas and the rich get richer

    Russell Westbrook drops another insane stat line, Las Vegas is now on the clock for the NFL Draft, Alabama adds another player to its roster and Bill and Melinda Gates really need to buy some pro sports teams.

  • NASCAR Power Rankings: Martin Truex Jr. takes over No. 1

    NASCAR Power Rankings: Martin Truex Jr., the only driver with two NASCAR Cup wins this season, ranks No. 1 in this week's rankings.

  • Dolphins looking for receiver improvements to help boost running game

    Dolphins looking for receiver improvements to help boost running game

  • Detroit Lions sign 13 undrafted free agents, including 3 wide receivers

    With 85 players under contract, the Detroit Lions still have room to add more rookie tryout players or veteran free agents

  • Texans, director of pro personnel part ways

    The Texans hired a new General Manager this offseason. So it comes as no surprise that Nick Caserio is making changes post-draft. The Texans and director of pro personnel Rob Kisiel have mutually decided to part ways, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. Kisiel’s history in Houston is long. He has served two different stints with [more]

  • Americans spend 25% of their income on childcare. Biden wants to change that

    As one sociologist put it: ‘Other countries have social safety nets. The US has women.’ That needs to change ‘Affordable childcare not a new concept around the world’ Photograph: AleksandarNakic/Getty Images At first glance, it seemed a bit odd that the Biden administration separated its economic agenda into two different bills. The first of these huge pieces of legislation was the American Jobs Plan, a $2tn infrastructure bill that would fix roads and bridges but also invest in clean drinking water and high-speed internet access. The second of the bills, unveiled on Wednesday, is the American Families Plan, a $1.8tn investment in education, paid leave and childcare. The bills are both framed as long-term, forward-thinking investments addressing a decades-long negligence in federal spending, and they’re both being pitched as tickets to greater American prosperity. “Jobs, jobs, jobs,” Joe Biden repeated in his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, touting the legislation. And yet the division of the Biden economic project into two different spheres belied the interdependence of the issues the bills try to address – physical infrastructure on the one hand, care services on the other. Indeed, the most controversial element of the American Jobs Plan is its $400bn investment in home healthcare, a traditionally feminized form of labor that the Biden administration has classified as infrastructure – much to the chagrin of the right. But according to reporting by Jim Tankersley, a White House correspondent for the New York Times, the home healthcare investment was originally slated to be a part of the American Families Plan, part two of the Biden agenda – only later was it moved into the American Jobs Plan legislation. It’s hard not to read these bills as a bit simplistically divided – the physical infrastructure-heavy American Jobs Plan for investment in masculine-coded programs, the care infrastructure-heavy American Families Plan for investment in feminine-coded ones. In this context, a “jobs” plan and a “families” plan begins to sound a lot like a blue bill and a pink bill. In spite of the simplicity of this framing, the American Families Plan itself represents a long-overdue policy pivot towards recognizing women as workers, and acknowledging the needs of women to have childcare access in order to work as crucial to the national interest. The bill isn’t perfect – its $225bn investment in childcare is far less than the $700bn that progressives like Elizabeth Warren have asked for, and it does not go far enough to incentivize men to take advantage of paid family leave or to provide adequate pay for the severely undercompensated early childhood education workforce. But the American Families Plan puts forward proposals that would make American families – specifically, American mothers – more powerful, more flexible and better able to provide for their households. The American Families Plan proposes financing for universal pre-K for three- and four-year-olds, as well as 12 weeks of mandatory paid family leave and an ambitious effort to make childcare more affordable, with low- and middle-income families paying no more than 7% of their annual income towards daycare costs – much less than what many of those families currently spend. All in all, the bill proposes $1tn in new spending, and roughly $800m in tax cuts, notably the extension of a pandemic-era tax credit to families with children. This will all be paid for, Biden says, by higher taxes on corporations and households making more than $400,000 a year, along with ramped-up IRS enforcement targeting these same demographics. In his speech to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, Biden framed his childcare financing and pre-K provisions as benefits for children. He emphasized the well-documented developmental advantages of sending children to preschool, explaining that early childhood interventions give children a better chance of graduating high school, going to college and earning more as adults. All of this argument is correct, both in its assessment of the science around childhood development and in its moral argument for improving the prospects for children’s future lives. But the framing of accessible, affordable pre-K and childcare as beneficial to children, while accurate, also misses half of their benefits. Because pre-K and affordable day care aren’t just good for children. They are also good for mothers. The United States is currently the only industrialized country in the world with no paid family leave Nearly 3 million American women dropped out of the labor force over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. Much of this is because the crisis disproportionately affected woman-dominated industries, like service and retail. But it is also because the closure of schools and childcare facilities made the demands of work and parenting impossible to meet simultaneously. This problem – of women dropping out of the labor market – played a large role in the American economy even before the coronavirus. In 2016 alone, an estimated 2 million parents quit or cut back on work in order to cope with a lack of affordable childcare, and the overwhelming majority of those 2 million were mothers. The loss of women from the labor force has a crippling impact on the economy, but also on women’s quality of life: when women don’t work, families have less money to spend, but also workplaces are less creative and dynamic, wives have less power in relation to their husbands within the domestic sphere, and women in general are more vulnerable to exploitation and abuse. In times of economic upheaval or government austerity, when our communities cannot or will not provide collective care for our children, women pay the price – in their earnings and their ambition, and in their leverage within the family itself. This doesn’t happen in our peer countries, at least not on anything like the same scale. The American Families Plan’s provisions merely bring to the US the same benefits and social programs that other industrialized countries take for granted. The United States is currently the only industrialized country in the world with no paid family leave. One report, from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, surveyed 30 wealthy countries, and found that on average, families in the industrialized west spent 15% of their income on childcare costs. In the United states, that number was 25.6% – and much higher for single parents. As the sociologist Jessica Calarco put it: “Other countries have social safety nets. The US has women.” Not only is accessible, affordable childcare not a new concept around the world; it’s not even a new concept in the United States. During the second world war, the US made low-cost, high-quality childcare available to mothers who worked at a much higher rate when a sizable proportion of the male population was away at war. In 1971, a universal childcare bill passed Congress with bipartisan support, and only failed when Richard Nixon vetoed it, at the urging of Pat Buchanan. The idea, like many provisions in the American Families Plan, has long had broad public support. Some on the right have attempted to frame the childcare provision as a culture war issue. On Thursday, the likely Senate candidate and self-appointed ambassador of rural America, JD Vance, opposed the bill. “Normal Americans care more about their families than their jobs,” Vance said. “‘Universal day care’ is class war against normal people.” And yet this idea that childcare valorizes work over the supposedly more noble rewards of family and domestic life is one only wielded in specific circumstances. It is hard to imagine that the same argument would be made by Vance and his ilk against, say, public investment in commuter rail – another service that functions to make it easier for people to go to work. If anything, the availability of affordable, quality childcare would probably give working mothers more leverage in negotiations with their employers: with more options and less of their income tied up in finding a place for their children to stay throughout the day, women workers would be more able to take risks and assert their own leverage. Maybe it’s not work itself that seems suspicious to the opponents of universal childcare, but who is doing it. Moira Donegan is a Guardian US columnist

  • Kadarius Toney on Giants drafting him, his Alvin Kamara comp, Joe Judge's phone call | 2021 NFL Draft

    Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney explains his emotions being drafted by the G-Men in the 2021 NFL Draft, how his game is similar to the explosiveness of running back Alvin Kamara and what Joe Judge's message to him was when they spoke on the phone.

  • Saddiq Bey with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic, 05/03/2021

  • NASCAR’s Kyle Busch races with an added burden while winning at Kansas on his birthday

    The driver who also won Saturday was thinking of his wife and child.

  • Flurry of diplomatic contacts fuel Iran deal speculation

    A flurry of diplomatic contacts and reports of major progress suggest that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran may be nearing an agreement. With the negotiations in Vienna on hiatus, the U.S. and Britain denied Iranian reports that any agreement was at hand with Iran for a swap of American and British prisoners.