Three big losers on Dolphins’ defense after 2021 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins’ efforts to create a more well-rounded roster should be applauded on the heels of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dolphins didn’t fall into the trap of just drafting for need and instead found themselves embracing an attack of overall talent — with a few surprise picks as a result. Oregon’s Jevon Holland wasn’t the most pressing need, nor was Boston College’s Hunter Long.

But both fit the model for Miami Dolphins football players — and so here they are.

But the introduction of new players to the roster inevitably means that others are going to be facing the challenge of demotion or, even worse, termination. Which of Miami’s defensive players have the most on the line after Miami’s latest draft class?

CB Nik Needham

We’re about to find out exactly what Nik Needham is made of. The UDFA cornerback has been one of the best stories of the Dolphins’ rebuild. He’s been underestimated for two consecutive years and simply continues to grab snaps for the Dolphins. But this year may be the end of the road for this Cinderella story — as the Dolphins drafted Jevon Holland with a top-40 pick just one month after signing Justin Coleman to compete for the nickel role.

Holland has cover skills from the slot and figures to push Needham to the brink, if not completely doing away with his defensive snaps all together.

SAF Clayton Fejedelem

The domino effect that is sure to come with the addition of Holland to the secondary group will most likely fall back into Fejedelem — a 2020 free agent signing to play predominantly special teams. But if Holland takes snaps away from Brandon Jones and Nik Needham, both will be aligned to play more special teams themselves.

For Fejedelem, that’s added competition for his role on the team. And with the Dolphins facing the prospect of trimming some more fat off the salary cap amid the reduction of 2021, it would seem as though Fejedelem may be facing the inevitable before training camp: a transition to a new team.

DL Jason Strowbridge

Strowbridge, a Day 3 selection from last year’s draft, won’t likely be finding a ton of reps as a rotational rusher after the addition of Jaelan Phillips in the first round. Phillips’ pass rush prowess will command snaps immediately and as a result, Miami is likely going to ensure he’s on the field on any obvious passing situations. And with Miami often playing in nickel defense and with extra defensive backs on the field, that means only a handful of defensive lineman will take snaps.

Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Adam Butler, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler figure to be ahead of him on obvious passing downs — so don’t expect to see much of Strowbridge this season barring injuries.