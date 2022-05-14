Three Big 12 quarterbacks make 247Sports’ list of transfers poised to thrive

The offseason following the 2021 season may have been the craziest in the history of college football.

With coaching changes at major programs and the top talent in the country going elsewhere, the landscape of college football is unrecognizable. One of the conferences that was most affected by the movement was the Big 12.

While quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Casey Thompson (Nebraska), and Gerry Bohanon (USF) are out, Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma) J.T. Daniels (West Virginia), and Quinn Ewers (Texas) are new members of the conference.

The three newbies are all viewed as having a chance to thrive in 2022 at their new school.

Of the quarterbacks mentioned by 247Sports’ Josh Pate, five of the seven joined or left the Big 12, and three of them were heavily influenced by Williams’ decision.

Across the Red River, Longhorn fans are ecstatic to finally have what they hope is an elite quarterback in Ewers. The former-five star and No. 1 overall recruit has elite arm talent and if he is half as good as advertised, this program could be competing for a conference championship in his first season as the starter.

Even with all the new faces across the conference, the Big 12 will still be home to some very good quarterback play with all of these transfers in town.