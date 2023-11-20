Three bets and one parlay to make in the Eagles-Chiefs game

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in a primetime Super Bowl rematch showdown on Monday night. Besides the many storylines surrounding this game all week, this may be quite a fun game to bet on since both teams are atop the NFL right now.

BetMGM has the Chiefs winning the game at (-150) odds, while the Eagles are (+125) underdogs. Check out great bets and a parlay ahead of the primetime matchup.

T. Kelce Anytime TD

I think even with Taylor Swift not at the game, Kelce is still going to find a way to score. This bet almost feels like a lock for the Chiefs each week, but particularly against their Super Bowl rival, Kelce is going to find the end zone at some point.

D. Smith Anytime TD

Because A.J. Brown thrived lately, the Chiefs are going to be scheming against stopping him. While Brown is (potentially) locked down, Hurts will have to look to his other unstoppable wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, for a touchdown during the game.

Over 45.5 Total Points

Let’s be real. This game will either be really back-and-forth or both defenses will show up to the plate. This over is certainly going to hit if it’s anything like the Super Bowl, where both teams put up at least 35+ points each.

Jenn’s Philly-Philly Parlay (+130, BetMGM)

J. Hurts 1+ Passing TDs

D. Swift O 44.5 Rushing Yards

A.J. Brown O 69.5 Receiving Yards

