Three bets and one parlay to make in the Eagles-Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) face the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) on the road for a crucial NFC East division matchup. The Cowboys come off of a win against the Seattle Seahawks (6-6), but the Eagles are looking to get back to the win column after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers (9-3).

BetMGM favors the Cowboys at (-175) and the Eagles are road dogs at (+145). Check out great bets before the NFC East matchup.

A.J. Brown Anytime TD

When in doubt, rely on the guy who’s always open. I think the Cowboys are going to give him a hard time today, but with that adversity, there will be a play where Brown breaks through and gets a touchdown. It’s going to happen at some point.

D. Smith Anytime TD

In the chance that Brown gets locked up by Cowboys defenders, you know DeVonta Smith will be available. I’m almost always 100% backing an “if not Brown, take Smith and vice versa” kind of bet. Smith has been phenomenal throughout the gauntlet and I think it continues today.

Total O 51.5 Points

Throughout the season, the Eagles hit this specific over vs their opponents eight times. They’ve been high-scoring in some games and kept it close in others, but for both the Eagles and Cowboys to score at least 26 points today is a serious given.

Jenn’s Pick Six Parlay

Total Points – O 51.5

D. Prescott 2+ Passing TDs

J. Hurts 1+ Passing TD

Jake Ferguson 40+ Receiving Yards

