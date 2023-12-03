Three bets and one parlay to make in the Eagles-49ers game

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) take on the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) in an NFC Championship rematch. Both teams are looking for the first seed and this game could matter in the long run for either team.

BetMGM has the Eagles as (+130) underdogs at home versus the 49ers who are (-155) favorites to win on Sunday. Check out more great bets for the rematch game.

Eagles ML (+130)

I truly believe the Eagles’ defense is going to come up big tomorrow against the 49ers offense. I don’t believe the 49ers offense is the most solid the Eagles have faced this season, so I don’t see an issue in Philadelphia getting turnovers and takeaways.

O 46.5 Total Points (-145)

In the off chance it becomes another high-scoring game, especially where both teams put up at least 30+ points in Week 12, there should be no reason this over doesn’t hit.

D. Smith Anytime TD (+180)

If he can have a big game last week, he can do it again against the 49ers. It’s incredibly difficult to have two top-tier wide receivers when you’re facing the Eagles and one of them is bound to have a big game – if not both.

Jenn’s Pick Six Parlay

J Hurts Anytime TD

A.J. Brown Anytime TD

O 47.5 Points

D. Smith 45+ Receiving Yards

