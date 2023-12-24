Three bets and one parlay to make in the Eagles-Giants game

This Christmas will be a very special Christmas if these NFC East bets hit. The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) are back home to welcome the New York Giants (5-9) in an NFC East matchup Monday afternoon. Both teams faced their share of struggles but one of them will try to make things right for a Christmas miracle.

Right now, BetMGM has the Eagles favored at home (-900) against the Giants who are (+600) underdogs. Check out more great bets for this NFC East Christmas game.

J. Hurts Anytime TD

I think we see a big much-needed game from Jalen Hurts. The red zone is still giving me some concerns but where there’s a 3rd-and-1 or 4th-and-1, I know we’re getting a Hurts touchdown. Against the Seahawks, Hurts had two rushing touchdowns. Nothing stops him from delivering this week.

Total O 43 Points

Considering that divisional games can be a toss-up, I don’t doubt that these two teams are going to be going hard against each other. The Eagles and Giants will probably each put up a few touchdowns if the Eagles don’t attempt to come back into the W column.

J. Hurts O 1.5 Passing TDs

Back to Hurts having a good day, I think he connects with the offense this weekend and gets at least two passing touchdowns. We haven’t seen this level of play from Hurts yet, so it’s long overdue. Should the Eagles fall into a rhythm against the Giants, Hurts should manage to get two passing touchdowns on Monday.

Jenn’s Pick Six Parlay (+500, BetMGM)

Moneyline – Eagles

Total Points – O 43.5

J. Hurts O 219.5 Passing Yards

A.J. Brown Anytime TD

J. Hurts Anytime TD

