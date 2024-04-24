Three best team fits for USC’s Brenden Rice at 2024 NFL draft

In Brenden Rice’s four years as a college starter (two years at Colorado and two years at USC), he collected 109 receptions for 1,839 yards (15.6 yards-per-catch average) with 21 TDs. Rice added 22 kickoff returns for 555 yards (25.2 avg), an 81-yard punt return touchdown, and 6 carries for 54 yards (9 yards per carry) while appearing in 31 games. Where Brenden Rice lands at the 2024 NFL draft is a genuinely intriguing storyline after his productive years with USC football.

Rice is an exciting evaluation thanks to his bloodlines. He is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who is arguably the greatest receiver of all time.

What Brenden Rice lacks in nuance and the route running his dad excelled in, he makes up for with dominant physical traits.

Rice can win at all three levels of the field. He has the athleticism and body type to make a career as an outside receiver in a variety of offensive systems.

Brenden Rice’s 2024 NFL combine results:

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 208 lbs

40-Time: 4.50

10-Yard Split: 1.55

Vertical: 36.5″

Broad Jump: 9’11”

3-Cone: DNP (Did Not Participate)

Shuttle: DNP

The best three fits for Rice are the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and the L.A. Chargers. Given his playing style, Rice should be a main player at wideout. He’ll be an immediate WR2 or WR3 on those NFL teams listed above.

