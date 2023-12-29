Three from Berks earn All-State honors in Class 3A football
Dec. 28—After he played his final football game in a Wyomissing uniform, Ryker Jones said how thankful and grateful he was to be part of the Spartans program.
Surely, there are many who watched the 6-0, 190-pound senior play who feel the same way, and for good reason.
Jones was a repeat selection at linebacker on the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 3A All-State team announced Thursday, and was joined by teammate Caleb Brewer as a defensive lineman and Hamburg tight end Mason Semmel.
Jones, who will play at Princeton next season, was the Linebacker of the Year in Berks and in Section 4 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. He finished with 48 tackles, five sacks, three quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery for the top defense in Section 4.
He helped the Spartans (12-2) win their fifth straight District 3 Class 3A championship and reach the PIAA semifinals for the fourth straight season.
Brewer, a 6-5, 275-pound senior who will play at Penn State next fall, played nose guard on defense. He was selected as the Defensive Lineman of the Year in Berks and in Section 4 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League after registering 53 tackles, three sacks and three passes defensed.
He also was named Outstanding Lineman of the Year in Section 4, as well as Offensive Lineman of the Year in Berks and Section 4.
Semmel, a 6-3, 220-pound senior, caught a school single-season record 43 passes for 884 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Hawks.
Running back Quinton Martin of PIAA champ Belle Vernon was voted the Player of the Year in Class 3A. Matt Humbert of Belle Vernon was the Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
The Class 1A and Class 2A teams also were released Thursday.
In Class 2A, running back Garrett Garcia of PIAA champ Southern Columbia was the Player of the Year. Westinghouse coach Donta Green was the Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
In Class 1A, quarterback Alex Erby of PIAA champ Steel-High was the Player of the Year for the second straight season. South Williamsport's Chris Eiswerth was Coach of the Year.
The Class 4A, Class 5A and Class 6A teams will be announced Friday.
------
2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 3A All-State team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock, 6-0, 180, senior
Matt Machalik, Palmerton, 6-1, 195, senior
Madden Patrick, Danville, 6-0, 175, junior
Marcus Quaker, West Perry, 5-11, 170, senior
Hunter Hohman, Grove City, 5-10, 175, senior
Running back
Dalton Clymer, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-0, 190, senior
Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon, 6-2, 195, senior
Ethen Knox, Oil City, 6-1, 190, senior
Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic, 5-10, 200, senior
Wide receiver
Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock, 6-3, 180, senior
Aaron Johnson, Danville, 5-10, 170, senior
Jack Dunn, Central Martinsburg, 6-3, 171, senior
Joey Wilkerson, Hanover, 5-11, 175, senior
Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg, 6-4, 200, senior
Tight end
Mason Semmel, Hamburg, 6-3, 220, senior
Offensive line
Justin Kutcher, Danville, 6-1, 265, senior
Ben Walters, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-0, 230, senior
Braden Ewing, Tyrone, 6-1, 265, senior
Henry Milford, Oil City, 6-1, 310, senior
Rico Steele, West Mifflin, 6-4, 300, senior
Athlete
Andrew Kuban, Avonworth, 5-11, 185, senior
Jamari Curlett, North East, 5-8, 155, senior
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill, 6-0, 190, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Braden Laux, Belle Vernon, 6-5, 215, senior
Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe, 6-6, 275, senior
Bryer Reichard, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-5, 261, junior
Brodie Miller, Sharon, 6-2, 225, junior
Luke Lewis, Hickory, 6-0, 325, sophomore
Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing, 6-5, 275, senior
Linebacker
Ryker Jones, Wyomissing, 6-0, 190, senior
Logan Bastian, Loyalsock, 6-0, 185, senior
Cameron Kiersch, Danville, 6-1, 208, junior
Shane Hulmes, Northwestern Lehigh, 5-10, 194, sophomore
Andrew Summa, Scranton Prep, 5-10, 175, senior
Hunter Smith, Central Martinsburg, 6-2, 210, senior
Defensive back
Eli Zimmerman, Northwestern Lehigh, 5-7, 140, junior
Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon, 6-1, 200, senior
Jadon Phillips, Hickory, 5-10, 165, freshman
Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti, 6-0, 220, senior
Specialist
Lukas Jones, Hickory, 5-11, 180, senior
Athlete
Ian Goodling, West Perry, 6-1, 175, senior
Bo Sheptock, Danville, 5-10, 170, junior
Gavin Harrold, Penn Cambria, 5-11, 180, junior
Player of the Year: Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
Coach of the Year: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon
2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 2A All-State team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Carson Nagle, Bald Eagle Area, 5-11, 185, junior
Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion, 6-0, 185, junior
Drew Branstetter, Camp Hill, 6-1, 180, junior
Kabron Smith, Farrell, 5-11, 195, senior
Running back
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley, 5-11, 185, senior
Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 225, senior
Donald Barksdale, Steel Valley, 5-10, 172, junior
Luke Blessing, Mount Carmel, 5-11, 185, junior
Ben Miller, Wilmington, 5-11, 200, senior
Wide receiver
Reese Gaughan, Riverside, 6-0, 200, senior
Camron Watkins, Bald Eagle Area, 6-2, 205, senior
Dorian McGhee, Western Beaver, 6-1, 200, senior
Taymir O'Neal, Westinghouse, 5-11, 195, senior
Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel, 5-9, 160, senior
Tight end
Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel, 6-2, 190, junior
Offensive line
Jed Feldmeier, Troy, 6-2, 255, senior
Mike Crist, Steel Valley, 6-3, 300, senior
Noah Shimko, Mount Carmel, 6-5, 305, junior
Sean Sokolowski, Mercyhurst Prep, 6-4, 255, senior
Joe Eckenrode, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-2, 273, junior
Jude Bremigen, Southern Columbia, 5-10, 210, junior
Athlete
Danny Pigga, Dunmore, 6-0, 165, senior
Kahale Burns, Bald Eagle Area, 5-7, 145, senior
Louden Murphy, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 180, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Michael Richardson, Westinghouse, 6-2, 195, senior
Max Johnson, Line Mountain, 6-4, 190, sophomore
Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 215, senior
Chris Conte, Dunmore, 6-5, 275, senior
Eric Clark, Bald Eagle Area, 6-3, 250, senior
Linebacker
Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 220, junior
Braylon Beckwith, Central Clarion, 5-9, 180, junior
Chandon Maurer, Line Mountain, 6-1, 195, senior
Marion Norris, Farrell, 5-10, 200, senior
Nick Donvito, Dunmore, 5-9, 200, senior
Dayshaun Burnett, Imani Christian, 6-2, 200, junior
Defensive back
Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley, 6-2, 188, senior
Riley Vanderpool, Towanda, 5-10, 155, junior
Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona, 5-8, 145, senior
Anthony Bonner, Neshannock, 6-0, 180, senior
Specialist
Brady Spalding, Troy, 5-8, 145, senior
Athlete
Evan McCracken, Richland, 5-9, 185, senior
Kobe Moore, Camp Hill, 6-0, 180, senior
Ty Abram, Westinghouse, 5-11, 195, senior
Player of the Year: Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia
Coach of the Year: Donta Green, Westinghouse
2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 1A All-State team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alex Erby, Steel-High, 6-2, 210, senior
Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry, 6-0, 170, sophomore
Braylon Wagner, Redbank Valley, 6-0, 160, sophomore
Braylon Thomas, Union Area, 6-1, 180, senior
Running back
Luke Stevenosky, Minersville, 5-10, 220, senior
Austin Johnson, Muncy, 6-1, 220, junior
Lukas Gumble, Lackawanna Trail, 6-0, 200, senior
Ronald Burnette, Steel-High, 5-10, 180, senior
Ryan Casella, South Williamsport, 6-0, 230, senior
Wide receiver
Durrell Ceasar Jr., Steel-High, 6-1, 180, senior
Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley, 6-0, 174, senior
Mason Clouse, Redbank Valley, 6-3, 170, senior
Tight end
Michael Gelatko, Marian Catholic, 6-4, 230, junior
Offensive line
Josiah Bowser, Northern Bedford, 6-4, 270, senior
Chris Confer, South Williamsport, 5-10, 290, senior
Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High, 6-4, 275, senior
Cooper Patterson, Lackawanna Trail, 6-1, 220, sophomore
Christian Clinger, Redbank Valley, 6-1, 237, senior
Reese Yahner, Brockway, 6-3, 260, senior
Athlete
Ty Dumm, Northern Cambria, 6-0, 165, junior
Ethan Smith, North Star, 5-11, 180, junior
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview, 5-8, 180, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Garrett Jasper, Cambria Heights, 6-2, 240, junior
Eugene Green, Steel-High, 6-4, 220, senior
Landen McGarvey, Glendale, 6-1, 220, junior
Brandon Ross, Redbank Valley, 6-1, 240, senior
James Rodino, Marian Catholic, 6-3, 233, senior
Linebacker
Lou Ryan, Fort Cherry, 6-0, 230, senior
Hudson Ward, Canton, 5-10, 160, senior
Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic, 6-3, 220, senior
Sam Shipley, Moshannon Valley, 6-1, 180, senior
Caden Adams, Redbank Valley, 6-0, 181, senior
Defensive back
Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer, 5-11, 170, senior
Max Kimmel, Lackawanna Trail, 6-3, 185, junior
Dylan Scheller, South Williamsport, 6-3, 160, senior
Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin, 6-1, 170, senior
Danick Hinkson, Lakeview, 6-1, 190, senior
Specialist
Owen Clouse, Redbank Valley, 6-0, 165, senior
Athlete
Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area, 5-10, 160, senior
Jaeion Perry, Steel-High, 6-1, 175, senior
Eion Snider, Northern Bedford, 6-2, 190, senior
Player of the Year: Alex Erby, Steel-High
Coach of the Year: Chris Eiswerth, South Williamsport