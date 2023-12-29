Three from Berks earn All-State honors in Class 3A football

Dec. 28—After he played his final football game in a Wyomissing uniform, Ryker Jones said how thankful and grateful he was to be part of the Spartans program.

Surely, there are many who watched the 6-0, 190-pound senior play who feel the same way, and for good reason.

Jones was a repeat selection at linebacker on the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 3A All-State team announced Thursday, and was joined by teammate Caleb Brewer as a defensive lineman and Hamburg tight end Mason Semmel.

Jones, who will play at Princeton next season, was the Linebacker of the Year in Berks and in Section 4 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. He finished with 48 tackles, five sacks, three quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery for the top defense in Section 4.

He helped the Spartans (12-2) win their fifth straight District 3 Class 3A championship and reach the PIAA semifinals for the fourth straight season.

Brewer, a 6-5, 275-pound senior who will play at Penn State next fall, played nose guard on defense. He was selected as the Defensive Lineman of the Year in Berks and in Section 4 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League after registering 53 tackles, three sacks and three passes defensed.

He also was named Outstanding Lineman of the Year in Section 4, as well as Offensive Lineman of the Year in Berks and Section 4.

Semmel, a 6-3, 220-pound senior, caught a school single-season record 43 passes for 884 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Hawks.

Running back Quinton Martin of PIAA champ Belle Vernon was voted the Player of the Year in Class 3A. Matt Humbert of Belle Vernon was the Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

The Class 1A and Class 2A teams also were released Thursday.

In Class 2A, running back Garrett Garcia of PIAA champ Southern Columbia was the Player of the Year. Westinghouse coach Donta Green was the Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

In Class 1A, quarterback Alex Erby of PIAA champ Steel-High was the Player of the Year for the second straight season. South Williamsport's Chris Eiswerth was Coach of the Year.

The Class 4A, Class 5A and Class 6A teams will be announced Friday.

2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 3A All-State team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock, 6-0, 180, senior

Matt Machalik, Palmerton, 6-1, 195, senior

Madden Patrick, Danville, 6-0, 175, junior

Marcus Quaker, West Perry, 5-11, 170, senior

Hunter Hohman, Grove City, 5-10, 175, senior

Running back

Dalton Clymer, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-0, 190, senior

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon, 6-2, 195, senior

Ethen Knox, Oil City, 6-1, 190, senior

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic, 5-10, 200, senior

Wide receiver

Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock, 6-3, 180, senior

Aaron Johnson, Danville, 5-10, 170, senior

Jack Dunn, Central Martinsburg, 6-3, 171, senior

Joey Wilkerson, Hanover, 5-11, 175, senior

Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg, 6-4, 200, senior

Tight end

Mason Semmel, Hamburg, 6-3, 220, senior

Offensive line

Justin Kutcher, Danville, 6-1, 265, senior

Ben Walters, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-0, 230, senior

Braden Ewing, Tyrone, 6-1, 265, senior

Henry Milford, Oil City, 6-1, 310, senior

Rico Steele, West Mifflin, 6-4, 300, senior

Athlete

Andrew Kuban, Avonworth, 5-11, 185, senior

Jamari Curlett, North East, 5-8, 155, senior

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill, 6-0, 190, senior

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Braden Laux, Belle Vernon, 6-5, 215, senior

Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe, 6-6, 275, senior

Bryer Reichard, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-5, 261, junior

Brodie Miller, Sharon, 6-2, 225, junior

Luke Lewis, Hickory, 6-0, 325, sophomore

Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing, 6-5, 275, senior

Linebacker

Ryker Jones, Wyomissing, 6-0, 190, senior

Logan Bastian, Loyalsock, 6-0, 185, senior

Cameron Kiersch, Danville, 6-1, 208, junior

Shane Hulmes, Northwestern Lehigh, 5-10, 194, sophomore

Andrew Summa, Scranton Prep, 5-10, 175, senior

Hunter Smith, Central Martinsburg, 6-2, 210, senior

Defensive back

Eli Zimmerman, Northwestern Lehigh, 5-7, 140, junior

Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon, 6-1, 200, senior

Jadon Phillips, Hickory, 5-10, 165, freshman

Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti, 6-0, 220, senior

Specialist

Lukas Jones, Hickory, 5-11, 180, senior

Athlete

Ian Goodling, West Perry, 6-1, 175, senior

Bo Sheptock, Danville, 5-10, 170, junior

Gavin Harrold, Penn Cambria, 5-11, 180, junior

Player of the Year: Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

Coach of the Year: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon

2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 2A All-State team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Carson Nagle, Bald Eagle Area, 5-11, 185, junior

Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion, 6-0, 185, junior

Drew Branstetter, Camp Hill, 6-1, 180, junior

Kabron Smith, Farrell, 5-11, 195, senior

Running back

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley, 5-11, 185, senior

Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 225, senior

Donald Barksdale, Steel Valley, 5-10, 172, junior

Luke Blessing, Mount Carmel, 5-11, 185, junior

Ben Miller, Wilmington, 5-11, 200, senior

Wide receiver

Reese Gaughan, Riverside, 6-0, 200, senior

Camron Watkins, Bald Eagle Area, 6-2, 205, senior

Dorian McGhee, Western Beaver, 6-1, 200, senior

Taymir O'Neal, Westinghouse, 5-11, 195, senior

Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel, 5-9, 160, senior

Tight end

Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel, 6-2, 190, junior

Offensive line

Jed Feldmeier, Troy, 6-2, 255, senior

Mike Crist, Steel Valley, 6-3, 300, senior

Noah Shimko, Mount Carmel, 6-5, 305, junior

Sean Sokolowski, Mercyhurst Prep, 6-4, 255, senior

Joe Eckenrode, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-2, 273, junior

Jude Bremigen, Southern Columbia, 5-10, 210, junior

Athlete

Danny Pigga, Dunmore, 6-0, 165, senior

Kahale Burns, Bald Eagle Area, 5-7, 145, senior

Louden Murphy, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 180, senior

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Michael Richardson, Westinghouse, 6-2, 195, senior

Max Johnson, Line Mountain, 6-4, 190, sophomore

Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 215, senior

Chris Conte, Dunmore, 6-5, 275, senior

Eric Clark, Bald Eagle Area, 6-3, 250, senior

Linebacker

Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 220, junior

Braylon Beckwith, Central Clarion, 5-9, 180, junior

Chandon Maurer, Line Mountain, 6-1, 195, senior

Marion Norris, Farrell, 5-10, 200, senior

Nick Donvito, Dunmore, 5-9, 200, senior

Dayshaun Burnett, Imani Christian, 6-2, 200, junior

Defensive back

Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley, 6-2, 188, senior

Riley Vanderpool, Towanda, 5-10, 155, junior

Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona, 5-8, 145, senior

Anthony Bonner, Neshannock, 6-0, 180, senior

Specialist

Brady Spalding, Troy, 5-8, 145, senior

Athlete

Evan McCracken, Richland, 5-9, 185, senior

Kobe Moore, Camp Hill, 6-0, 180, senior

Ty Abram, Westinghouse, 5-11, 195, senior

Player of the Year: Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia

Coach of the Year: Donta Green, Westinghouse

2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 1A All-State team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Alex Erby, Steel-High, 6-2, 210, senior

Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry, 6-0, 170, sophomore

Braylon Wagner, Redbank Valley, 6-0, 160, sophomore

Braylon Thomas, Union Area, 6-1, 180, senior

Running back

Luke Stevenosky, Minersville, 5-10, 220, senior

Austin Johnson, Muncy, 6-1, 220, junior

Lukas Gumble, Lackawanna Trail, 6-0, 200, senior

Ronald Burnette, Steel-High, 5-10, 180, senior

Ryan Casella, South Williamsport, 6-0, 230, senior

Wide receiver

Durrell Ceasar Jr., Steel-High, 6-1, 180, senior

Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley, 6-0, 174, senior

Mason Clouse, Redbank Valley, 6-3, 170, senior

Tight end

Michael Gelatko, Marian Catholic, 6-4, 230, junior

Offensive line

Josiah Bowser, Northern Bedford, 6-4, 270, senior

Chris Confer, South Williamsport, 5-10, 290, senior

Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High, 6-4, 275, senior

Cooper Patterson, Lackawanna Trail, 6-1, 220, sophomore

Christian Clinger, Redbank Valley, 6-1, 237, senior

Reese Yahner, Brockway, 6-3, 260, senior

Athlete

Ty Dumm, Northern Cambria, 6-0, 165, junior

Ethan Smith, North Star, 5-11, 180, junior

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview, 5-8, 180, senior

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Garrett Jasper, Cambria Heights, 6-2, 240, junior

Eugene Green, Steel-High, 6-4, 220, senior

Landen McGarvey, Glendale, 6-1, 220, junior

Brandon Ross, Redbank Valley, 6-1, 240, senior

James Rodino, Marian Catholic, 6-3, 233, senior

Linebacker

Lou Ryan, Fort Cherry, 6-0, 230, senior

Hudson Ward, Canton, 5-10, 160, senior

Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic, 6-3, 220, senior

Sam Shipley, Moshannon Valley, 6-1, 180, senior

Caden Adams, Redbank Valley, 6-0, 181, senior

Defensive back

Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer, 5-11, 170, senior

Max Kimmel, Lackawanna Trail, 6-3, 185, junior

Dylan Scheller, South Williamsport, 6-3, 160, senior

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin, 6-1, 170, senior

Danick Hinkson, Lakeview, 6-1, 190, senior

Specialist

Owen Clouse, Redbank Valley, 6-0, 165, senior

Athlete

Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area, 5-10, 160, senior

Jaeion Perry, Steel-High, 6-1, 175, senior

Eion Snider, Northern Bedford, 6-2, 190, senior

Player of the Year: Alex Erby, Steel-High

Coach of the Year: Chris Eiswerth, South Williamsport