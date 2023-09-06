Three Bears players change their jersey numbers ahead of the season

Three Bears players change their jersey numbers ahead of the season

Three Chicago Bears players changed their jersey numbers ahead of the season opener, as reflected on the Bears roster on their website.

Roschon Johnson, the rookie running back out of Texas, changed his number from No. 30 to No. 23, the classic, legendary Chicago athletic number.

Safety Elijah Hicks changed his number from No. 37 to No. 22.

Rookie defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. added one to his number, going from No. 98 to No. 99.

