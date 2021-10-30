Three Baylor players that can haunt Texas

We are approaching the spookiest day of the year, and the Longhorns are also approaching a make or break game with their Week 9 matchup against No. 16 Baylor.

Texas started off Big 12 play strong, but have since crashed and burned two straight games. In each loss, the Longhorns gave up double-digit leads, allowing Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to swoop in and steal the victory like those kids that take more than one candy on Halloween.

While the Longhorns looked abysmal at times during those games, they have shown the ability to be a dominant team, as long as it is in the first half. With two weeks to prepare for this Baylor matchup, you would think that they have a strong game plan that can slow down this Baylor program, who is hoping to remain in one of the top two spots of the Big 12 rankings.

Baylor has a lot of contributors, but there are three players that have stood out. If the Longhorns do not prepare and play well enough, these players will end up haunting the Longhorns and causing Texas to leave Waco as sad as a kid who gets a fruit on Halloween.

Let’s start with the quarterback

Quarterback Gerry Bohanon

While Bohanon is not one of the nation’s most elite passers, he is no slouch by any means. He is one of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks, as he has only thrown one interception on the year, and has a top-20 QBR registering a 75.9 rating. Bohanon is not the type of quarterback to sling the ball all over the yard, as he only has one 300-yard passing game, and two games with 250 or more. However, he rarely makes mistakes and has underrated arm strength that he uses to throw outside when needed.

Earle alum Gerry Bohanon showed out on ESPN this afternoon. His Baylor Bears picked up a huge 38-24 win over #19 BYU. Bohanon: 18-28, 241 total yards, TD pic.twitter.com/l7EKKzZH1B — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) October 17, 2021

He poises a threat as a runner. He is a smart player, who defenses cannot key in on, because he will take some shots if need be, but he can also run through someone. As if it wasn’t worrisome enough for the Longhorns having to focus on the stable of running backs Baylor has, Bohanon can scoot and has six rushing touchdowns himself. If Texas can force him to make a mistake it will likely give them the advantage, but they need to be disciplined.

Next, a talented linebacker

Linebacker Terrel Bernard

Texas’ offensive line needed these two weeks to prepare for the various looks and blitzes that Baylor will be using. Whether that practice actually helps is to be determined, as Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard could very well have a party in the backfield if the line cannot prevent pressure.

William Bradley King and Terrel Bernard team up for the strip sack pic.twitter.com/TB7FKezaYR — Billy M (@BillyM_91) October 3, 2020

The Longhorns offensive line, combined with Casey Thompson’s lack of pocket presence at times, could allow for Bernard to cause havoc. If the line is not holding up, and it is likely they won’t, Thompson needs to make the smart decision and get rid of the ball or run. If he holds the ball too long Bernard and the defense will take advantage.

Finally, running back Abram Smith

Running Back Abram Smith

We should all be well aware that opposing running backs have been terrorizing the Longhorns defense. Texas allows about 200 yards rushing per game, and Baylor will likely give Smith and their trio of running backs as many carries as possible if the game is in reach. Smith is extremely elusive, and is not easy to tackle by any means averaging 7.5 yards per carry, which is not a good sign for a Texas team who has been struggling in that aspect as of late.

Baylor's senior RB Abram Smith lowers the shoulder with authority and finds the end zone with a push from his teammates! Smith has a been a breakout player on offense for the Bears this year. He has the size and burst to be drafted in 2022.pic.twitter.com/2XHDRlnDhO — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 16, 2021

Smith concerns me the most, because if Texas does not bring him down at the first level it will be a long day for them. They need to create penetration and prevent Baylor from repeatedly running the ball down their throats.