Three bargain player signings that could help Hansi Flick’s transformation at Barcelona

Barcelona are actively preparing for the upcoming summer transfer window with the aim of securing new players at the lowest possible cost.

Due to financial constraints and the need to adhere to the 1:1 spending rule, the team is limited in its ability to spend on new player transfers. This financial limitation might push them to focus on acquiring players available for free.

In recent transfer windows, Barcelona have successfully added valuable players without transfer fees, such as Andreas Christensen, and with the summer transfer window approaching, it seems likely that they will adopt a similar strategy again.

Here, we will explore three potential low-cost signings that could be beneficial for Hansi Flick’s plans at Barcelona:

Adrien Rabiot could be a valuable addition to Barcelona. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Barcelona are on the lookout for a solid defensive midfielder, and Adrien Rabiot could be the perfect fit.

Rabiot, who is currently with Juventus, has a contract that expires at the end of the month. He brings versatility, stability in ball possession, and a wealth of experience to the table.

Although he may not be the most famous player available, Rabiot’s ability to perform well in various midfield roles could be a major asset for the team.

While persuading him to join might be challenging due to the interest he’s attracting as a free agent, securing his services would undoubtedly enhance Barcelona’s squad depth, if not improve the starting midfield lineup directly.

Alex Berenguer has consistently delivered for Athletic Club. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Alex Berenguer has been performing consistently well for Athletic Bilbao, though his efforts have largely gone unnoticed.

The 28-year-old winger, who can play on either side of the field, scored eight goals and provided four assists in 41 matches this past season. With his contract also expiring soon, he could be a smart addition for Barcelona.

Having spent his entire career in Spain, Berenguer’s familiarity with La Liga could be highly beneficial for the team.

While he may be inclined to stay with Bilbao, the opportunity to play in the Champions League under Flick’s guidance might be an enticing prospect that he finds hard to pass up.

Che Adams

Che Adams could be a wild card for Barcelona. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Che Adams may seem like an unexpected choice, but he has had a remarkable season with Southampton, scoring 18 goals in the 2023/24 campaign.

If Barcelona decide to let Vitor Roque move to FC Porto, they will need a reliable backup striker, and Adams could fill that role.

At 27, the Scotland international is in his prime and could serve as a valuable impact substitute for Barcelona, especially during the latter part of the season when matches are frequent.

His goal-scoring prowess would provide an additional attacking option for Flick’s squad, ensuring that the team remains competitive across all fronts.

Summary

Barcelona’s strategy in the upcoming transfer window will likely focus on securing players available on free transfers due to their financial constraints.

Adrien Rabiot, Alex Berenguer, and Che Adams are three players who could significantly strengthen the team without incurring high transfer costs.

Each of these players offers unique skills and experience that could be highly beneficial for Barcelona as they aim to remain competitive in both domestic and international competitions.

By targeting such strategic signings, Barcelona can enhance their squad depth and maintain a strong performance level throughout the season.