Three Barcelona players that are untransferable for Hansi Flick – despite having a market

A few days ago, we conveyed a significant development regarding Barcelona’s approach to the upcoming transfer window.

The club is prepared to entertain offers for nearly half of its current squad, with only a select few players being considered untouchable. This stance indicates a major potential overhaul of the roster.

Both players who are actively being shopped and those who would only be sold for an extraordinary offer are included in this list.

Manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco are meticulously collaborating on this ambitious restructuring plan and should this strategy continue, it is highly likely that we will witness substantial sales in the near future.

Barcelona are fully aware that there is market interest for almost every player on their roster. However, they have also clearly identified the core group of players who will not be transferred under any circumstances.

In this context, let’s examine three key players who are indispensable to Barcelona’s future.

Barcelona have unequivocally decided against engaging in any transfer negotiations for Lamine Yamal.

At just 16 years old, Yamal is seen as a cornerstone of Barcelona’s future sporting project, as his exceptional performances as a right winger have already marked him as one of the most promising talents in the squad.

Despite earlier interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who were eager to repeat their 2017 acquisition strategy that brought Neymar Jr. to the Parc des Princes, Barcelona remain firm.

They have made it clear that any club interested in Yamal would need to meet his hefty release clause of €1 billion. Yamal’s remarkable contributions last season have solidified his status as non-transferable.

Barcelona will not entertain any offers for Fermin Lopez. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s commitment to securing their midfield for the next decade centres significantly on Fermin Lopez.

The young midfielder had an impressive debut season, earning a permanent spot in the team. Fermin has emerged as a pivotal figure, thanks to the trust placed in him by former manager Xavi.

Despite the managerial change, Fermin is expected to maintain his starting position under new tactical directions.

Barcelona’s determination to keep him was evident when they turned down a substantial offer from Manchester United. Lopez’s development and potential have made him an essential part of Barcelona’s long-term plans.

Gavi is a key player for Barcelona. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Even though Gavi endured a significant injury that sidelined him for a considerable period, Barcelona’s confidence in him remains unwavering.

His anticipated return is considered one of the primary reinforcements for the 2024/25 season. At present, Gavi’s recovery is progressing well, and the club is optimistic about his availability for the pre-season tour in the United States.

Recently, contract negotiations with Gavi have been slow due to his serious knee injury, but both the player and the club are eager to extend his stay beyond 2026.

Barcelona’s willingness to renew his contract reflects their belief in his talent and potential, ensuring that Gavi will remain a vital part of their future.