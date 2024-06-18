Three Barcelona players that will reach new highs under Hansi Flick

Barcelona’s new head coach, Hansi Flick, recently visited the club’s training ground to check on the promising young players at Barca Atletic.

He has been keen to see what these young talents can bring to the team, especially given the financial challenges the club is facing.

However, with a tight budget, Flick also aims to make the most of the current roster and on that note, let’s look at three players who are expected to thrive under his guidance.

Alejandro Balde

When Hansi Flick’s arrival was first announced, fans were excited about what this meant for Alejandro Balde since he had a challenging previous season due to injuries that kept him off the field for a long time.

Now, he is eager to get back into action and secure his spot in the team during the pre-season. If history is to be taken into account, Flick could prove to be an excellent mentor for Balde.

This is because, during his time at Bayern Munich, Flick helped develop Alphonso Davies into one of the best left-backs in the world.

Balde seems to have a similar playing style and potential, and with Flick’s guidance, he could follow a similar path.

It must be noted that Flick’s system allows full-backs to play an attacking role and take on more responsibilities, which suits Balde perfectly. By the time the new season starts, Balde is likely to become one of Flick’s favourite players.

Lamine Yamal has been a standout player for Barcelona, even though he is only 16 years old.

During his breakthrough season under Xavi, Yamal impressed one and all with his exceptional display, scoring seven goals and 11 assists which earned him a place in the Spanish national team for the Euros.

For the upcoming season, Flick is expected to make Yamal a regular starter on the right wing and despite his young age, he has shown that he can compete with the best in his position.

However, Flick will need to manage Yamal’s playing time carefully to prevent any physical strain or injuries due to his age.

Moreover, while at this age he can play week-in and week-out, Flick must note that he is still a diamond in the rough and any criticism thrown at his way must be dealt with calmness.

Pau Cubarsi

Pau Cubarsi was the surprise breakout star for Barcelona last season. While he was always considered a bright talent in the academy, few expected him to perform so well in the senior team.

Despite having other strong options, former coach Xavi consistently chose Cubarsi as his first-choice centre-back alongside Ronald Araujo.

Flick sees Cubarsi as an essential part of his plans for the team. Although Cubarsi will likely miss the opening games of the new season due to his participation in the Olympics, he is expected to play a crucial role upon his return.

His impressive performances last season have set high expectations for his future under Flick’s leadership and just like Yamal, his skills will be honed further under Flick.

Conclusion

Hansi Flick’s visit to the training ground and his focus on young talent indicate his strategy for the upcoming season.

With financial constraints, the emphasis on developing and utilising young players like Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal, and Pau Cubarsi is both a necessity and an opportunity.

These players have shown great potential and under Flick’s mentorship, they are expected to reach new heights and become key figures in Barcelona’s quest for success in the coming season.