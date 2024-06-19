Three new backroom staff to join Slot

[Getty Images]

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed three backroom staff who will join him at Anfield.

The Dutchman will bring Sipke Hulshoff as his assistant coach, who he worked alongside at Feyenoord since 2022.

Hulshoff also additionally served as Ronald Koeman's assistant with the Netherlands before stepping down from the position earlier this year.

Joining Slot and Hulshoff at the club is Ruben Peeters, who will take on the role of lead physical performance coach, and Fabian Otte, who comes to Merseyside as head of first-team goalkeeper coaching.

Otte is part of the United States coaching staff at the Copa America and will start his role after that tournament.

Slot told the Liverpool website: "We are going to use hopefully the best of both worlds to implement a few things from us and to use the knowledge that is inside this club already because of the nine years Jurgen [Klopp] and his staff worked here."