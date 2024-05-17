Three Australian footballers charged with betting corruption

A supplied image obtained on 17 May 2024, shows the arrest of a Macarthur FC player for their alleged involvement in a betting fix, which police say has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars being paid out in winnings. Nsw Police/NSW POLICE/dpa

Three professional football players in Australia have been arrested on suspicion of betting corruption, New South Wales police said on Friday.

An investigation was opened in December after allegations of yellow card manipulation by players of a south-western Sydney football club, police said.

"Investigations revealed a senior player was allegedly taking instructions from a man – believed to be offshore in South America – to organize for yellow cards to occur during certain games in exchange for profit."

Yellow cards were allegedly manipulated during games in November and December. Failed attempts were also made during April and May, police said.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of engaging in conduct that corrupts a betting outcome of an event, facilitating conduct that corrupts betting outcome of event, and participating in a criminal group.

A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were also arrested. They were charged with engaging in conduct that corrupts betting outcome of event, and participating in a criminal group.