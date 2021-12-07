Three Auburn football players listed on All-SEC teams

Auburn put three players on the All-SEC teams.

Eleven SEC schools had at least two all-conference selections and 10 had three or more.

The 2021 list includes nine student-athletes who have now made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team in their career: Treylon Burks (Arkansas), Jake Camarda (Georgia), Jordan Davis (Georgia), Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss), Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Bumper Pool (Arkansas), Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M), Jalen Wydermeyer (Texas A&M) and Cade York (LSU).

The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.

Here are the three Auburn selections for the 2021 All-SEC teams.

Roger McCreary- First Team All-SEC

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Roger McCreary finished with 49 tackles, 2 TFL, a sack, one fumble recovery and two interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

Zakoby McClain- Second Team All-SEC

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Zakoby McClain finished 95 tackles, 8 TFL, two sacks, and six pass breakups. Another excellent season for McClain.

Derick Hall- Second Team All-SEC

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Derick Hall finished with 51 tackles, 13 TFL, nine sacks, two forced fumbles.

