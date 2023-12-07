Three Arkansas footballers named to All-SEC All-Freshman team

Hours after Jaylon Braxton and Luke Hasz were named Freshman All-Americans, Arkansas saw three players named Freshman All-SEC, as well.

Braxton, a cornerback, was joined by offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee and wide receiver/return specialist Isaiah Sategna with league honors. Hasz, who played in five games before he was lost for the season with a broken collarbone, would have certainly been named had he stayed healthy.

Braxton became a starter about midway through his first season on-campus. He finished with 20 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and eight pass break-ups.

Chamblee played in all 12 games, starting eight in his redshirt freshman season. He became the first Arkansas offensive lineman to make the Freshman All-SEC team since Brady Latham in 2020.

Sategna handled both punt returns and kick returns all season for the Razorbacks. His 680 yards returning ranked sixth in Arkansas’ single-season history and he led all SEC freshmen in return average in both categories.

The trio joined defensive end Landon Jackson, kicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher with All-SEC honors as those three players were named to the league’s first team (Jackson and Little) and second team (Fletcher) earlier in the week.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire