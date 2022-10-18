Three Arkansas Football commits to compete in prestigious all-star game

Three Arkansas pledges for the 2023 recruiting cycle will represent their home state this December in an annual all-star game.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association recently revealed the rosters for the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, and Team Alabama features three current Arkansas commits.

Defensive backs Dallas Young and T.J. Metcalf, as wide receiver Davion Dozier are among 40 players selected to compete for Team Alabama at the annual all-star game that will take place on Saturday, December 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, located at the University of South Alabama.

Through nine games, Dozier is the leading receiver for Moody High School, which is coached by former Georgia linebacker Jake Ganus. Dozier has reeled in 41 catches for 17 touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Metcalf, who is also coached by a former SEC player Lee Guess, is currently having a great season at Pinson Valley High School.

Young has been a vital part of Gardendale High School’s success this season. The Rockets are currently 6-2 overall and will compete for the 6A Region 5 championship this Friday night against Mountain Brook High School.

Arkansas currently ranks No. 17 in the 2023 recruiting rankings by 247Sports with 17 total commitments.

