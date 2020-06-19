Three areas Raiders must improve to feel good about 2020 NFL season

The Raiders started out the 2019 season strong, but left many fans with a bad taste after losing five of the team's last six games.

A woeful offense coupled with losing several key players throughout the season left what many believed would be a playoff team on the outside looking in.

But coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock hit free agency hard this spring, bringing in a pair of quality linebackers along with some other veterans who could make an impact right away.

If these three things happen in 2020, the Raiders are poised for a very strong debut in Las Vegas.

