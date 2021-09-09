Three areas of concern for Auburn vs Alabama State

How could anyone be concerned about Auburn after seeing what the Tigers did to Akron last week?

It was an all-around solid performance for sure. Auburn dominated the Zips 60-10 and looked very good in doing so. The rest of the SEC West was put on notice. However, I think the argument could be made that Alabama State has some player matchups that could prove to be more lethal than what Akron had to offer. If the Tigers start slow, where could we see them struggle?

Here are three areas of concern for the Tigers as they take on Alabama State this weekend.

1. Creating explosive plays

© Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nix managed to complete a couple of deep throws against Akron last Saturday. Alabama State finished last season with the best passing defense in the SWAC. The Hornets only allowed three completions for 35 yards last week against Miles College. Granted, Miles College runs the triple option, but impressive nonetheless. Alabama State only gave up 3.2 yards per carry against Miles and held them to 13 points. I'm not saying Alabama State will shut Auburn's offense down, or even hold them under 40 points. However, this Alabama State team plays sound defense. I'm expecting Auburn to establish both eh passing game and the ground game, but I'll be curious to see how much more explosive the offense is as opposed to what it did against Akron.

2. The secondary

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn allowed backup Akron quarterback DJ Irons to complete all 13 of his passes for 129 yards and one touchdown after putting their backups in. However, Irons started to carve up Auburn's defense with some of its secondary starters still in the game. Can Auburn clean up some of the poor pursuit angles taken late against Akron?

3. Tackling

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This concern is not specifically for the secondary, but for the entire defense. Auburn's backups had issues tackling late in-game against Akron. The starting defense did just fine, but in order to have confidence in their depth, I would like to see more consistent tackling and pursuit angles from the backups when they get time against ASU.

1

1