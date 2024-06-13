Three area golfers reach top 50 at Class A state girls meet
Jun. 12—Three area girls golfers finished in the top-50 at the Class A state meet at Pebble Creek in Becker Wednesday.
Hayfield sophomore Carly Bronson finished in seventh place with a two-day score of 156 and Hayfield senior Kristen Watson finished in 39th place with a two-day score of 181.
GMLO freshman Gabby Tangren finished in 45th place with a 188.
Since the weather shortened the play on Wednesday, holes No. 9 and No. 18 were not counted.