Three area golfers reach top 50 at Class A state girls meet

Jun. 12—Three area girls golfers finished in the top-50 at the Class A state meet at Pebble Creek in Becker Wednesday.

Hayfield sophomore Carly Bronson finished in seventh place with a two-day score of 156 and Hayfield senior Kristen Watson finished in 39th place with a two-day score of 181.

GMLO freshman Gabby Tangren finished in 45th place with a 188.

Since the weather shortened the play on Wednesday, holes No. 9 and No. 18 were not counted.