Three from area to enter Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Apr. 27—GRAND FORKS — Three with area ties will be inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame this summer.

Former Crookston coach Ardell Knudsvig and former Plummer High School coach Gary Brantl will be honored at a reception July 7 in Crookston.

Longtime Waubun coach Ray Thorkildson, a graduate of Stephen High School (Minn.) and Mayville State, is also among the rest of the honorees, a group being recognized at a reception May 4, in Benson, Minn.

Knudsvig attended Buxton High School before starting a wrestling program in Ada, Minn. He taught and coached in Crookston, serving as an assistant wrestling coach from 1975-1998.

Knudsvig also served as head girls tennis coach from 1982 to 1988. He was inducted into the Crookston High School Hall of Fame in 2007.

Knudsvig still resides in Crookston.

Brantl started the wrestling program in Plummer, Minn. He attended Crookston High School, graduating in 1966.

Brantl worked at Plummer High School for 49 years, starting the wrestling program in 1972. He retired from the wrestling portion of his career in 1996. He coached the football team from 1970 to 2004 and was the athletic director at Plummer High School for 48 years.

Brantl now lives in Thief River Falls.

Thorkildson attended Stephen (Minn.) High School, graduating in 1962. He wrestled at Mayville State before beginning a teaching and coaching career in Waubun, Minn., in 1966.

After a long prep coaching career that included more than 25 state tournament participants and three state champions, Thorkildson began working as a wrestling official.

Knudsvig and Brantl are being inducted as pioneers of the sport, while Thorkildson is entering the hall of fame as a coach.

Other inductees going in as athletes or coaches include former University of Iowa wrestler Luke Eustice of Blue Earth, former University of Iowa wrestler Ty Eustice of Blue Earth, coaching veteran of the Murdock and Kerkhoven communities Wes Haugland, Minnesota-Morris All-American and veteran Little Falls coach Mike Hendrickson, veteran Belgrade coach Chuck Marks, former Perham coach Dean Salo, former New York Mills coach Doug Salo and Mike Thorn, a three-time state champion at St. Michael-Albertville.

Former Olympic team trial qualifer and Hayfield coach Jim Richardson will go in as a contributor.