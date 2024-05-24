Three area champions crowned, seven state-bound after memorable Division II Austintown-Fitch Regional track and field Day 1

May 23—YOUNGSTOWN — A Brayden bonanza. Another Chagrin Falls girls 4×800-meter relay and Madison Torbert stanza. A Kara Deister high-jump extravaganza.

And that was merely scratching the surface from a memorable Day 1 of the Division II Austintown-Fitch Regional, as three News-Herald coverage area regional champions were crowned and six individuals and one relay are state bound.

Given the history he set along the way, it's only right to begin with one half of the Brayden bonanza.

Perry's Brayden Richards won pole vault by clearing 15 feet. With that regional title, the Pirates' versatile senior is now a four-time pole vault state qualifier. He is only the second pole vaulter in News-Herald coverage area lore to achieve that distinction, along with a fellow Perry stalwart, Nicholas Lauria, who advanced to state four times from 2013-16.

It also marks the 29th state berth by a Perry boys pole vaulter all-time.

"You know it's impressive (to be a four-time state qualifier), especially as a guy," Richards said. "Your body just changes so much from freshman to senior year. You get so much bigger, stronger, faster. And that's being in pole vault. To do it four years in a row, that's pretty impressive.

"But once again, no one cares if you go to state. It's all about winning it. We'll do our best next week, but I feel confident."

Richards also got to enjoy this trip to Fitch, as he did as an underclassmen with his older brother Javin, as a mentor to his younger brother, sophomore McKoy, who was also a D-II regional qualifier this spring. The Richards' vise grip on pole vault is poised to continue, with middle school state champion Traxton on his way to high school next year.

"It's really cool to go from one brother to the next," Richards said. "Then even next year, it should be McKoy and my little brother Traxton. They should both be here next year, too. That'll be close to six, seven years of Richards boys coming here. It's pretty cool. It's pretty special. Hopefully, it's four more years of Richards taking over pole vault again."

The other half of the Brayden bonanza came in the form of Gilmour's Brayden Green.

The Lancers' senior multi-sport staple captured long jump with a best effort of 21-8. He is the third two-time boys long jump state qualifier in school history, joining Justin Hollis and C.J. Charleston.

"It's definitely special," Green said. "The work that I've been putting in, especially representing Gilmour for the past three years that I've been here, it can't get any better than this. It is definitely a special feeling."

In prelims, Green fouled on his first two attempts, making his third and final jump make-or-break. Sure enough, that's where the 21-8 arrived, with good explosion on the board and staying power for the remainder of the competition.

"I feel like, when the pressure is on, that's when I'm best," Green said. "It can be a dangerous thing, but it can be your best friend. It so happens to be mine. So when I get down to that pressure point, when it's on the line, I come through and rise to the occasion."

In a sense, Deister took a similar path as fellow coverage area standard-bearer and Kenston junior Sadie Poudevigne had taken the day before to capture high jump during Day 1 of D-I at Fitch.

The West Geauga sophomore was down to her third attempt at 5-3 before clearing to remain alive. That set the tone into clean first looks at 5-4 and 5-5 before hitting a 5-6 for the regional title.

Deister is the first West G girls high jump state qualifier since Wolverines' program legend and all-time coverage co-record holder Katelyn Williams in 2007.

"It's amazing," Deister said. "Honestly indescribable. Words can't explain how happy I am with my performance today. I came into this telling myself I'm going to win. I'm not losing. I am PRing today. And I did just that. I was a little shaky on the lower heights. A little scared, but I knew I had it in me to get up there.

"A 5-7 is definitely doable at state. I'm planning on doing that, if not 5-8. I really want to be up there in the top rankings of Ohio."

The end of high jump nearly conflicted with the necessity of getting to the track for her 100 hurdles prelim. While chaotic, it may have had the additional benefit of an additional boost of adrenaline to push Deister through her higher clearances and that prelim.

"Absolutely, I knew I had that (1s prelim) coming up," Deister said. "I had to race down the field to check in, not even with my bib number on. (laughs) But having your legs warm from jumping like that really gets rid of the warmup, other than going over a few hurdles. But you keep that positivity and really adrenaline going into that race with that feeling, you know you're going to run good."

Chagrin Falls' girls 4×8 quartets are experts regardless of personnel turnover of how to ascend the podium at Fitch en route to state. So it was once more for the Tigers, as Lilly Stukus, Leah Kler, Bella Radomsky and Mila Gresh took third with a 9:42.49.

It is Chagrin's 20th girls 4×8 state berth, the first coming in 1981, as well as its eighth straight.

"I'm so happy," Gresh said. "All the girls on my team fought so hard. They raced their hardest. I am just so proud of all of them. They're such great competitors. They want to go to state, and they got to state. I'm just so proud of every single one of them. They raced as hard as they could today."

Although Woodridge and Salem went out hard as expected, Stukus and Kler did well to keep the Tigers toward and within the contending pack. Radomsky got the baton seventh and got up to fourth with a nice last-75 kick on the homestretch into Gresh. The senior did her part from there as one of the perennial traditions in coverage area track and field added another stanza.

"All the girls were great runners and great competitors," Gresh said. "They all did what they had to do. All got the places and times they had to. Bella helped us a lot with place-wise. She's a great runner. I'm so proud of her. And then, I just had to maintain what she got for us."

Beachwood's Madison Torbert is state-bound for the second straight season, taking second in shot put with a 37-9. She'll be joined in Dayton by Hawken's Gabrielle Turner, who was third with a 37-5 3/4. Both got their best throws on their respective sixth and final attempts in the competition.

Torbert joins Elizabeth Metz as the only two-time girls shot put state qualifiers in school history. Turner's state berth is the first for the Hawks in girls shot put since 2005, a deserved reward for the junior, whose rapid ascent from low-30s not that long ago in her career has been impressive.

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin freshman Casey McInnerney also secured his first state berth, taking fourth in long jump with a top effort of 20-11. He is the first boys field event state qualifier in school history.

