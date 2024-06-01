Three area baseball teams set for regional finals on Saturday; Liberty plays Moorpark at home

And then there were three.

In an unprecedented season where four Kern County baseball teams won Central Section titles, three area teams will be playing for a CIF Southern California Regional championship on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Of the three only Liberty will be playing at home. The top-seeded Patriots, who defeated No. 3 Poway on Thursday to advance with a walk-off walk, will host No. 3 Moorpark.

Liberty (31-4) captured the program’s first Central Section title last weekend, rallying past No. 1 Clovis West for a 9-6 victory and then won its regional opener 14-5 over No. 8 Westlake Village-Westlake. The victories in regional play are also a first in school history.

Winners of 19 straight, the Patriots will face the Musketeers (21-11-1), which lost to Newhall-Hart 7-6 in the Southern Section Division-II final. Moorpark then defeated Bell 6-0 before holding on for a 6-3 victory over Chino Hills-Ayala, both at home.

Bakersfield Christian (28-5) will be playing in its second straight regional D-III title game. The Eagles lost at home to Westlake in the final last year.

BCHS rode a dominant performance from senior left-hander Mason Brassfield in a 3-1 victory over San Diego-Point Loma on Thursday and now must play at top-seeded Bellflower-St. John Bosco (22-11).

The No. 2 Eagles have also won 19 straight heading into the matchup with the Braves, who lost to Irvine-Beckman 2-1 in the Southern Section D-III championship game.

St. John Bosco followed with a 3-2 victory over Granada Hills Charter and a 5-0 win against Lake Balboa-Birmingham to reach the final.

Chavez (21-12) has defied the odds and reached the final as a No. 8 seed. The Titans, which defeated South Sequoia League-rival Shafter 4-2 in eight innings on Thursday, will now face No. 2 Azusa (20-5)in the regional D-V title game at Azusa Pacific University.

The Aztecs, the Southern Section D-VIII champion, won a pair of 1-run games to reach the final, holding off Los Angeles-University 3-2 and then edging Spring Valley-Mount Miguel 6-5 in eight innings.

This is the fourth year that the CIF has held a regional baseball and softball tournament. In the first year of play in 2021, Ridgeview won the D-IV baseball title and Highland won the D-IV softball championship. An area team hasn’t won a title since.