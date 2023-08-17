Three Alabama players projected in the top 10 of latest 2024 NFL mock draft

Even though the 2023 college football season has yet to begin, it is never too earlier to start looking ahead to the 2024 NFL draft.

In the 2023 NFL draft, two former Crimson Tide players were selected in the top three picks with quarterback Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers, and Will Anderson Jr. going No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans.

While it is not likely that Alabama will have multiple picks inside the top five in 2024, there is a great chance that three players could be selected inside the top ten. In fact, the latest 2024 NFL mock draft from NFL Draft Countdown features just that.

First…CB Kool-Aid McKinstry…

Regarding as one of the top defenders in college football entering the 2023 season, Kool-Aid McKisntry is projected to be selected No. 7 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Up next…OLB Dallas Turner…

After a phenomenal freshman season in 2021, Dallas Turner’s production dropped just a bit in his sophomore campaign. With Will Anderson gone, Alabama will look to Turner to provide a pass rush from the edge. Turner’s upside leads him to be projected No. 9 overall to the Chicago Bears.

Finally…OT JC Latham…

JC Latham is one of the premier offensive linemen in college football. At 6-foot-6 and 360, Latham has the prototypical size for a starting tackle in the NFL. Latham is projected as No. 10 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

