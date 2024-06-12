Three 757 natives help power Virginia baseball to Omaha

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Released via UVA Athletics) – Virginia (46-15) will play the first game of the 2024 Men’s College World Series when it squares off against No. 4 national seed North Carolina (47-14) on Friday, June 14 at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN and can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) or anywhere via the Virginia Sports App.

The 77th MCWS will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 14-23/24.

The losing teams of Friday’s two games will play at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16 on ESPN, while Friday’s winners face off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16 on ESPN2. Virginia is grouped with the Tar Heels, No. 1 national seed Tennessee (55-12), No. 8 national seed Florida State (47-15) in a four-team double-elimination bracket.

The winners of the two four-team brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, June 22 on ESPN. The second game is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Sunday, June 23 on ABC with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday, June 24 on ESPN.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.