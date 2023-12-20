Three 49ers players now among top five in Pro Bowl fan voting

Three 49ers players now among top five in Pro Bowl fan voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Eight members of the 49ers currently rank No. 1 at their positions in fan voting for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games less than a week before the polls close.

The 49ers lead all teams in total votes received with running back Christian McCaffrey (131,108) and quarterback Brock Purdy (120,909) as the Nos. 2 and 3 vote-getters behind Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (175,772).

Tight end George Kittle (109,107) is fifth in the voting behind Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud (113,490) at No. 4.

The players selected for the Pro Bowl are determined by a consensus vote of fans, players and coaches with each group counting as one-third toward selection to the NFC and AFC rosters.

Fan voting concludes on Monday, Dec. 25. And the initial rosters for both teams will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The Pro Bowl festivities will return to Orlando, Fla., culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4, with a flag football game led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

The eight 49ers who lead the NFL in voting at their respective positions are: McCaffrey, Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, punter Mitch Wishnowsky and long snapper Taybor Pepper.

In addition, Purdy and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave rank second at their positions overall and first among NFC players.

Here are the 49ers who rank in the top 10 in fan voting among all NFL players at their positions:

1. RB Christian McCaffrey

1. FB Kyle Juszczyk

1. TE George Kittle

1. OT Trent Williams

1. DE Nick Bosa

1. ILB Fred Warner

1. P Mitch Wishnowsky

1. LS Taybor Pepper

2. QB Brock Purdy

2. C Jake Brendel

2. DT Javon Hargrave

3. CB Charvarius Ward

3. G Aaron Banks

4. WR Brandon Aiyuk

4. OT Colton McKivitz

4. CB Deommodore Lenoir

4. G Spencer Burford

4. RS Ray-Ray McCloud

5. DE Chase Young

5. ILB Dre Greenlaw

5. S Tashaun Gipson

5. K Jake Moody

6. DT Arik Armstead

8. WR Deebo Samuel

9. OLB Oren Burks

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast