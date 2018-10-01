Joe Staley among three 49ers O-linemen questionable vs. Cardinals

The 49ers will be without a talented wide receiver Sunday against the Cardinals, and could be without three offensive linemen.

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers expect three of their starting offensive linemen to be listed as questionable for this week's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Left tackle Joe Staley, center Weston Richburg and right tackle Mike McGlinchey sustained knee injuries Sunday in the 49ers' 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he's unsure whether any of them will be able to play this week.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis, who sustained a knee injury in the first quarter Sunday, will be out for the game against the Cardinals. Shanahan said he expects Pettis to be week-to-week, beginning next week.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will listed as questionable with thigh and hamstring issues, Shanahan said.

The 49ers expect strong safety Jaquiski Tartt to be available to play Sunday against the Cardinals after he missed two games with a shoulder injury.

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman isn't expected to play this week, but Shanahan didn't immediately rule him out. Sherman sat out Sunday's game with a mid-calf strain he sustained one week earlier against the Chiefs.

Running back Matt Breida (shoulder), wide receiver Pierre Garcon (ankle) and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (shoulder) should be available to play against the Cardinals, Shanahan said.